Report: Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Refuse to Join 'DWTS' Alongside Mauricio Umansky

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards and her rumored Morgan Wade almost starred in season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars". According to a new report, the ABC dancing competition planned to recruit the reality TV star and the singer to join Kyle's husband Mauricio Umansky as celebrity dancers in the upcoming season.

According to TMZ on Sunday, September 17, the long-running series offered the gigs to Kyle and Morgan only to get rejected. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star's husband, meanwhile, is set to hit the ballroom with professional dancer Emma Slater.

Meanwhile, Mauricio was asked by the news outlet if he got along with Morgan. Mauricio, who tied the knot with Kyle in January of 1996 and shares daughters Alexia, 27, and Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15 with the reality TV star, told TMZ on Saturday, "I love her - yeah, she's great."

Mauricio was also questioned if he considered using one of Morgan's music for the stint on "Dancing with the Stars". To the question, the real estate agent revealed that he and his partner would "figure it out as we go," adding that Morgan has "got so many great" songs to choose from.

The rejection came following the alleged split between Kyle, who is currently with Morgan in Paris working on a documentary about the singer's life, and Mauricio. While Kyle and Mauricio denied getting divorced, they didn't deny separating in a statement published in July.

"Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it might be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," the pair revealed. "Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it might be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support."

