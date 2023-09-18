 

U2 Debuts New Song 'Atomic City' at Surprise Las Vegas Show

The Bono-fronted band is believed to have been filming a music video outside the Plaza Hotel in front of around 250 extras while singing live about Sin City on the new song.

AceShowbiz - U2 debuted new song "Atomic City" at a surprise show in Las Vegas on Saturday night, September 16. The Irish rockers are believed to have been filming a music video outside the Plaza Hotel in front of around 250 extras with reports suggesting frontman Bono was singing live but the rest of the music was recorded and the lyrics are said to be all about Sin City while the name is a reference to an old nickname for the town.

The lyrics are said to state, "I'm free, so unexpectedly/ I'm free from what's in front of me! I've got the key to the cages, waiting for my dice/ I came here for the fight/ I'm front row in Las Vegas. And there's a big one on tonight."

The song will reportedly be released before the band kick off their residency shows at the MSG Sphere at the Venetian on September 29. They will be performing their 1991 album "Achtung Baby" during the concerts at the high-tech new venue which run until December 16.

They will have to start their "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere" run without drummer Larry Mullen Jr. as he is still recovering from surgery. Dutch musician Bram van den Berg will be filling in for him.

Bassist Adam Clayton is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying, "The whole band and I'm sure the audience are going to be very sad and miss Larry. He wants to come back, he wants to be able to have a long career and continue his drumming so he's taking care of those injuries."

Adam added, "He's very much behind the idea of us going on stage with Bram. I'm sure for Larry it's a difficult moment to know that your band are going on stage and you're not with them."

