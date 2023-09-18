 

Arnold Schwarzenegger Proud to Celebrate 40 Years Since He Became a U.S. Citizen

Arnold Schwarzenegger Proud to Celebrate 40 Years Since He Became a U.S. Citizen
Cover Images/thecelebrityfinder
Celebrity

The former Governator, who grew up in Austria and was granted U.S. citizenship in 1983, marks 'one of the proudest days' of his life by sharing a video montage of his years in America.

  • Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Arnold Schwarzenegger is celebrating 40 years since he became a U.S. citizen. The Hollywood action man grew up in Austria but moved to America in 1968 when he was 21 to pursue his dreams of becoming a champion bodybuilder and he swore his oath of allegiance to the U.S. 20 years later when he was granted citizenship in 1983, and he has remembered his big moment four decades later.

In a post on Instagram on Saturday, September 16, Arnold shared a video montage of his years in the U.S. and wrote, "On this day 40 years ago, I became an American citizen. It is one of the proudest days of my life. I owe everything to America. Born in Austria, Made in America!"

The actor-turned-politician set the clip to audio of his 2004 speech at the Republican National Convention in New York City after becoming Governor of California a year earlier. In the speech, he declared, "My fellow Americans, this an amazing moment for me. To think a once-scrawny boy from Austria could grow up to become governor of the state of California, that is an immigrants dream."

  Editors' Pick

"In school when the teacher would talk about America, I would daydream about coming here. I would daydream about living here," he continued. "As long as I live, I will never forget the day when I raised my hand for the oath of citizenship. You know how proud I was? I was so proud that I walked around with the American flag wrapped around my shoulder all day long."

"I finally arrived here in 1968. What a special day it was," he added. "I remembered I arrived here with empty pockets but full of dreams, full of determination and full of desire. Everything about America seemed so big to me, so open, so possible."

The "Terminator" star finished by declaring, "To my fellow immigrants listening tonight, I want you to know how welcomed you are. We encourage your dreams. We believe in your future."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jennifer Hudson 'Advocated' for Her Talk Show's Delay Amid WGA Strike

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Son Saint Flipping the Bird at Paparazzi
Related Posts
Arnold Schwarzenegger Wears Protective Cast After Elbow Surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger Wears Protective Cast After Elbow Surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger Nearly Died on Operating Table After Doctors Made 'Mistake'

Arnold Schwarzenegger Nearly Died on Operating Table After Doctors Made 'Mistake'

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sees Exercises as 'Survival' Mechanism Due to Old Age

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sees Exercises as 'Survival' Mechanism Due to Old Age

Arnold Schwarzenegger Insists He's Not 'Self-Made Man'

Arnold Schwarzenegger Insists He's Not 'Self-Made Man'

Latest News
Jodie Comer Praised for Her 'Gutsiness' When Filming 'The End We Start From'
  • Sep 18, 2023

Jodie Comer Praised for Her 'Gutsiness' When Filming 'The End We Start From'

Olivia Rodrigo Thrilled That 'Teenage Girl Music' Is Being Taken 'More Seriously' Nowadays
  • Sep 18, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Thrilled That 'Teenage Girl Music' Is Being Taken 'More Seriously' Nowadays

Jennifer Hudson 'Advocated' for Her Talk Show's Delay Amid WGA Strike
  • Sep 18, 2023

Jennifer Hudson 'Advocated' for Her Talk Show's Delay Amid WGA Strike

Blue's Lee Ryan Expecting Baby No. 5
  • Sep 18, 2023

Blue's Lee Ryan Expecting Baby No. 5

'Beetlejuice 2' Almost Completed Filming Before It's Shut Down Due to Hollywood Strike
  • Sep 18, 2023

'Beetlejuice 2' Almost Completed Filming Before It's Shut Down Due to Hollywood Strike

Arnold Schwarzenegger Proud to Celebrate 40 Years Since He Became a U.S. Citizen
  • Sep 18, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger Proud to Celebrate 40 Years Since He Became a U.S. Citizen

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Dons Furry Ensemble at London Fashion Week Show
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Dons Furry Ensemble at London Fashion Week Show

Joan Collins Recalls 'Painful' Abortion and Breaking Pregnancy News to Then-Fiance Warren Beatty

Joan Collins Recalls 'Painful' Abortion and Breaking Pregnancy News to Then-Fiance Warren Beatty

Kroy Biermann Says Kim Zolciak Split Is 'Far From Amicable' Since She's Allegedly Been 'Abusive'

Kroy Biermann Says Kim Zolciak Split Is 'Far From Amicable' Since She's Allegedly Been 'Abusive'

Diddy Puts DJ Envy on Blast for Asking Yung Miami's Pregnancy Rumors

Diddy Puts DJ Envy on Blast for Asking Yung Miami's Pregnancy Rumors

Russell Brand's Ex-Girlfriend Insists He Was 'Always Very Pleasant' to Her During Their Relationship

Russell Brand's Ex-Girlfriend Insists He Was 'Always Very Pleasant' to Her During Their Relationship

Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram After Criticizing Fans

Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram After Criticizing Fans

Hugh Jackman Has 'Difficult Time' Following Separation From Wife

Hugh Jackman Has 'Difficult Time' Following Separation From Wife

Offset Pokes Fun at Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty for Making Street Threats, Calls Him 'Broke'

Offset Pokes Fun at Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty for Making Street Threats, Calls Him 'Broke'

Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors Heat Up Following 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance

Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors Heat Up Following 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance