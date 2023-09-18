Olivia Rodrigo Beats BTS' V at Billboard 200

Music

The BTS member's debut solo album 'Layover' has arrived at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, earning 100,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo's sophomore album "Guts" tops the Billboard 200 albums chart, scoring her second No. 1 set following her debut studio album "Sour". The new set launches with 302,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending September 14, according to Luminate.

The number marks the fourth-largest week for any album in 2023 and Olivia's best week yet. Of the number, SEA units comprise 151,000 which equals 199.59 million on-demand official streams of the set's 12 songs. It is the sixth-largest debut streaming week of 2023. Album sales, meanwhile, comprise 150,000. As for TEA units, they comprise 1,000.

Back on the new chart, BTS (Bangtan Boys) member V's debut solo album "Layover" arrives at No. 2, earning 100,000 equivalent album units in its first week. Zach Bryan's former leader self-titled album is pushed down to No. 3 with 95,000 equivalent album units earned.

Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" dips from No. 2 to No. 4 with 78,000 equivalent album units. Travis Scott (II)'s former No. 1 album "Utopia" falls from No. 3 to No. 5 after earning 56,000 earning units, while SZA's "SOS" stays steady at No. 6 with 45,000 equivalent album units.

Peso Pluma's "Genesis" moves up one rang from No. 8 to No. 7 with 43,000 equivalent album units. Falling from No. 5 to No. 8 is Taylor Swift's former leader "Midnights" with 42,000 equivalent album units. Morgan's former No. 1 "Dangerous: The Double Album", meanwhile, ascends from No. 10 to No. 9 with 39,000 units.

Rounding out the Top 10 is Tyler Childers' "Rustin' in the Rain". The new album debuts at No. 10 with 38,000 equivalent album units earned. It marks the second Top 10-charting effort for the artist.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

