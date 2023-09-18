 

Olivia Rodrigo Beats BTS' V at Billboard 200

Olivia Rodrigo Beats BTS' V at Billboard 200
Music

The BTS member's debut solo album 'Layover' has arrived at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, earning 100,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

  • Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo's sophomore album "Guts" tops the Billboard 200 albums chart, scoring her second No. 1 set following her debut studio album "Sour". The new set launches with 302,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending September 14, according to Luminate.

The number marks the fourth-largest week for any album in 2023 and Olivia's best week yet. Of the number, SEA units comprise 151,000 which equals 199.59 million on-demand official streams of the set's 12 songs. It is the sixth-largest debut streaming week of 2023. Album sales, meanwhile, comprise 150,000. As for TEA units, they comprise 1,000.

Back on the new chart, BTS (Bangtan Boys) member V's debut solo album "Layover" arrives at No. 2, earning 100,000 equivalent album units in its first week. Zach Bryan's former leader self-titled album is pushed down to No. 3 with 95,000 equivalent album units earned.

  Editors' Pick

Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" dips from No. 2 to No. 4 with 78,000 equivalent album units. Travis Scott (II)'s former No. 1 album "Utopia" falls from No. 3 to No. 5 after earning 56,000 earning units, while SZA's "SOS" stays steady at No. 6 with 45,000 equivalent album units.

Peso Pluma's "Genesis" moves up one rang from No. 8 to No. 7 with 43,000 equivalent album units. Falling from No. 5 to No. 8 is Taylor Swift's former leader "Midnights" with 42,000 equivalent album units. Morgan's former No. 1 "Dangerous: The Double Album", meanwhile, ascends from No. 10 to No. 9 with 39,000 units.

Rounding out the Top 10 is Tyler Childers' "Rustin' in the Rain". The new album debuts at No. 10 with 38,000 equivalent album units earned. It marks the second Top 10-charting effort for the artist.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

  1. "Guts" - Olivia Rodrigo (302,000 units)
  2. "Layover" - V (100,000)
  3. "Zach Bryan" - Zach Bryan (95,000 units)
  4. "One Thing at a Time" - Morgan Wallen (78,000 units)
  5. "Utopia" - Travis Scott (II) (56,000 units)
  6. "SOS" - SZA (45,000 units)
  7. "Genesis" - Peso Pluma (43,000 units)
  8. "Midnights" - Taylor Swift (42,000 units)
  9. "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen (39,000 units)
  10. "Rustin' in the Rain" - Tyler Childers (38,000 units)

You can share this post!

You might also like

Prince Harry Denies Taking a Dig at Royal Family While Closing Invictus Games

Blueface's BM Jaidyn Alexis Fumes After He Finally Sees Chrisean Rock's Son
Related Posts
Olivia Rodrigo 'Excited' to Reveal 'Guts' World Tour Dates

Olivia Rodrigo 'Excited' to Reveal 'Guts' World Tour Dates

Olivia Rodrigo Breaks Silence on Her Rumored Feud With Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo Breaks Silence on Her Rumored Feud With Taylor Swift

MTV VMAs 2023: Olivia Rodrigo Leaves Audience Confused With Stage Malfunction During Performances

MTV VMAs 2023: Olivia Rodrigo Leaves Audience Confused With Stage Malfunction During Performances

Olivia Rodrigo Dragged for Allegedly Copying Miley Cyrus' 'Start All Over' on New Song

Olivia Rodrigo Dragged for Allegedly Copying Miley Cyrus' 'Start All Over' on New Song

Latest News
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Showcase Stylish Looks on Girls' Night Out
  • Sep 18, 2023

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Showcase Stylish Looks on Girls' Night Out

Lamar Odom 'Shaken Up' Following Car Crash in Los Angeles
  • Sep 18, 2023

Lamar Odom 'Shaken Up' Following Car Crash in Los Angeles

Blueface's BM Jaidyn Alexis Fumes After He Finally Sees Chrisean Rock's Son
  • Sep 18, 2023

Blueface's BM Jaidyn Alexis Fumes After He Finally Sees Chrisean Rock's Son

Olivia Rodrigo Beats BTS' V at Billboard 200
  • Sep 18, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Beats BTS' V at Billboard 200

Artist of the Week: Doechii
  • Sep 18, 2023

Artist of the Week: Doechii

Prince Harry Denies Taking a Dig at Royal Family While Closing Invictus Games
  • Sep 18, 2023

Prince Harry Denies Taking a Dig at Royal Family While Closing Invictus Games

Most Read
SZA's 2023 VMAs Gig Was Canceled Due to 'Disrespectful' Artist of the Year Snub, Says Manager
Music

SZA's 2023 VMAs Gig Was Canceled Due to 'Disrespectful' Artist of the Year Snub, Says Manager

Halle Berry Disappointed in Drake Who Uses Her Pic for Cover Art of 'Slime You Out' ft. SZA

Halle Berry Disappointed in Drake Who Uses Her Pic for Cover Art of 'Slime You Out' ft. SZA

Rolling Stones Enlist 'The Kardashians' Team to Work on 'Hackney Diamonds' Documentary

Rolling Stones Enlist 'The Kardashians' Team to Work on 'Hackney Diamonds' Documentary

Justin Timberlake Preparing for Massive Tour in 2024

Justin Timberlake Preparing for Massive Tour in 2024

Drake Pushes Back 'For All the Dogs' Release Date Due to 'Dilemma'

Drake Pushes Back 'For All the Dogs' Release Date Due to 'Dilemma'

Chris Brown Blasts 'Evil' Tinashe After She Expresses Regret Over Their Collaboration

Chris Brown Blasts 'Evil' Tinashe After She Expresses Regret Over Their Collaboration

Billie Eilish Excites Fans by Teasing New Album at Music Midtown

Billie Eilish Excites Fans by Teasing New Album at Music Midtown

Halle Berry Justifies Her Anger at Drake for Using Her Slime Photo

Halle Berry Justifies Her Anger at Drake for Using Her Slime Photo

Artist of the Week: Doechii

Artist of the Week: Doechii