 

Blueface's BM Jaidyn Alexis Fumes After He Finally Sees Chrisean Rock's Son

Not only reuniting with the 'Baddies' star to meet his newborn child Chrisean Malone Jr., but also the 'Thotiana' rapper is spotted filming a music video with her, prompting Jaidyn's social media rant.

  • Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blueface has apparently patched things up with Chrisean Rock only to disappoint his other baby mama. The rapper has left his ex Jaidyn Alexis enraged after he reunited with Chrisean to meet his newborn son.

After he initially refused to acknowledge his child with Chrisean, Blueface's heart apparently got softened and he saw Chrisean Malone Jr. over the weekend. In photos shared by Chrisean via an Instagram page she made for her son, the days-old infant snuggled up in bed with a shirtless Blue as both of them were comfortably sleeping.

"Daddy and I," read the caption of the post. In the comment, Blueface clarified that he didn't consent to having his photo taken, writing, "Rock had my [phone]... But it's me [and] my son so f**k it."

Not only he has reunited with Chrisean to see their first child together, but also Blue signed her to his MILF Music label. They have been spotted filming a music video together. According to eyewitnesses, this went down on Saturday night, September 16.

After catching wind of the news, Jaidyn immediately took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out Blue. She called her baby daddy a "dead beat," "narcissist and manipulative," and told him he's a "weird b***h" because she's "the only one who ever had [his] back."

"My new manager would never," Jaidyn wrote in a series of tweets. "Who's watching the baby? A deadbeat and shooting a music video or in the studio for fun is different, but go off. I know y'all need the clout." She continued, "I'm sorry y'all, I'm not fake. I stand on anything I say, period."

The two continued to engage in back-and-forth. At one point, Blue slammed Jaidyn, "You went from the good girl to a regular girl real fast smh. Sorry I couldn't say f**k my son for you." He claimed, "You just killed yo whole image."

In response, Jaidyn said, "I tried to forgive but never forgot he never did right by me and I'm over due for happiness and love I gave u every piece I ever had & u could've had my last bite. It's okay I get it u can't man up I understand I wish nun but the best and please let me go."

