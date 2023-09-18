Prince Harry Denies Taking a Dig at Royal Family While Closing Invictus Games

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

At the event in Dusseldorf on Saturday, September 16, the Duke of Sussex seemingly took a jab at the royal family's decision to ban him from wearing his military uniform at recent royal events.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry spoke out after being accused of throwing shade at the British royal family at the 2023 Invictus Games closing ceremony. At the event in Dusseldorf on Saturday evening, September 16, the Duke of Sussex seemingly took a jab at the royal family's decision to ban him from wearing his military uniform at recent royal events.

"A week ago I stood here and told you about the significance of being able to wear your nation's flag again," Harry said during his speech. "So many of you have told me that hit you right here. For many of you the uniform you've been wearing this past week will give you a new story to tell."

The husband of Meghan Markle went on to say, "And for others, it may give your old uniform new meaning. But I'm here to remind you that after all of this, you don't need to rely on a uniform, nor should you feel lost without one. Because everything you need is already within you."

A representative for Harry, however, denied the speculations. Speaking to The Post, the rep said, "Watch the speech and you will see there is no truth to this. His words were about the competitors, no one else. This is nothing more than click-bait speculation."

Harry, who is a veteran of two tours of Afghanistan during his decade in the British Army, was not allowed to wear his Blues and Royals No. 1 dress uniform at either his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022, or at his father King Charles Coronation in May this year. The decision was made due to his status as a non-working senior member of the royal family. The prince was stripped of his titles in 2020 when he and Meghan relocated to California.

As for the Invictus Games, the event and organization was founded by Harry in 2014 to support injured veterans. The father of two wrote in his memoir "Spare" that he was inspired to create the event when he shared the plane with injured personnel when returning home from his own tour of Afghanistan.

