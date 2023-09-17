 

Russell Brand Reacts to Rape Allegations, Insists All His Past Relationships Were Consensual

The 'Get Him to the Greek' actor is quick to vehemently deny any wrongdoings following accusations that he raped, sexually assaulted, and emotionally abused multiple women.

  Sep 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Russell Brand released a furious denial of accusations of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse levelled at him by four women in a video monologue lasting nearly three minutes.

The under fire 48-year-old comic, dressed in a white vest under a flowery, open shirt, attacked the "mainstream media" in his 2 minute, 45 second denial and stated it was part of a "serious, concerted agenda" to control "spaces" such as his YouTube channel.

For the past several years, Russell has used his YouTube channel to address the "establishment," "mainstream media" and has given a talk show appearance in which he questioned how people profited during the Covid pandemic.

He added he had witnesses who could "directly" contradict the "narrative" he was part of - which he said left him feeling "attacked." Russell also promised to "look into this matter" as he considered it "very serious" - before urging his fans to "stay free."

His statement in full from a video he called "So This Is Happening" is as follows, "Now, this isn't the usual type of video we make on this channel where we critique, attack and undermine the news in all its corruption because in this story, I am the news."

"I've received two extremely disturbing letters or a letter and an email. One from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks, as well as some pretty stupid stuff like community festival should be stopped, that I shouldn't be able to attack mainstream media narratives on this channel."

"But amidst this litany of astonishing rather baroque attacks, often very serious allegations that I absolutely refute. These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies."

"And as I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. Now, during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual. I was always transparent about that."

"Then almost too transparent, and I'm being transparent about it now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal that I absolutely deny makes me question, is there another agenda at play?"

"Particularly when we've seen coordinated media attacks before, like with Joe Rogan, when he dared to take a medicine that the mainstream media didn't approve of, and we saw a spate of headlines from media outlets across the world using the same language."

"I'm aware that you guys have been saying in the comments for a while, 'Watch out, Russell. They're coming from you. You're getting too close to the truth. Russell Brand did not kill himself.' "

"I know that a year ago there was a spate of articles, 'Russell Brand's a conspiracy theorist, Russell Brand's right wing.' I'm aware of news media making phone calls, sending letters to people I know for ages and ages."

"It's being clear to me, or at least it feels to me like there's a serious and concerted agenda to control these kind of spaces and these kind of voices. And I mean, my voice along with your voice. I don't mind them using my books and my standout to talk about my promiscuous consensual conduct in the past."

"What I seriously refute are these very, very serious criminal allegations. Also, it's worth mentioning that there are witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narrative that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct, apparently, in what seems to me to be a coordinated attack."

"Now, I don't want to get into this any further because of the serious nature of the allegations, but I feel like I'm being attacked and plainly they're working very closely together."

"We are obviously going to look into this matter because it's very, very serious. In the meantime, I want you to stay close, stay awake, but more important than any of that, if you can, please stay free."

