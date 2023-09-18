 

Cher and Ex AE Edwards Enjoy Double Date With J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer

Cher and Ex AE Edwards Enjoy Double Date With J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer
Instagram
Celebrity

The 77-year-old legendary singer and the music executive, who called it quits earlier this year, were spotted dining out at Beverly Hills' Funke on Friday night, September 15.

  • Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cher and Alexander Edwards a.k.a. "AE" sparked rumors that they might have rekindled their romance. Months after they called it quits, the singer and her music executive were spotted enjoying a double date with J Balvin and his girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer.

On Friday night, September 15, the 77-year-old and her former boyfriend were spotted dining out at Beverly Hills' Funke. Aside from Balvin and Ferrer, they were also joined by rapper Tyga.

  Editors' Pick

According to DailyMaily.com, the former couple "couldn't keep their eyes off each other or the smiles off their faces" throughout the evening. Pictures published by the outlet also showed the two holding hands as they exited the restaurant.

For the outing, Cher went all black from head to toe. She topped her black blouse and wide-legged black pants off with a shiny leather trench coat. Her iconic raven tresses fell in loose waves down her torso. As for AE, he wore a pair of shiny black pants with industrial-style boots and a black puffer coat.

A source told DailyMail.com that Cher and AE "never really lost touch" after parting ways in May.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Young Thug's Father Insists Gunna Didn't Do Anything That 'Can Hurt' His Family in RICO Case

Marques Houston 'Blessed' to Be Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Miya

Related Posts
Cher Confirms Her First Ever Christmas Album, Teases 'Special' Guests

Cher Confirms Her First Ever Christmas Album, Teases 'Special' Guests

Cher Owes Her Ageless Appearance to Her Family's 'Amazing' Genes

Cher Owes Her Ageless Appearance to Her Family's 'Amazing' Genes

Cher Scraps Biopic, Starts the Project From Scratch

Cher Scraps Biopic, Starts the Project From Scratch

Cher Dishes on Her Effort to 'Sneak Back in' to Ukraine to Save a Bear

Cher Dishes on Her Effort to 'Sneak Back in' to Ukraine to Save a Bear

Latest News
Sylvester Stallone Proudly Compares Himself to 'the Last of Dinosaurs'
  • Sep 18, 2023

Sylvester Stallone Proudly Compares Himself to 'the Last of Dinosaurs'

Teyana Taylor Confirms Iman Shumpert Breakup, Insists 'Infidelity' Wasn't the Reason of Their Split
  • Sep 18, 2023

Teyana Taylor Confirms Iman Shumpert Breakup, Insists 'Infidelity' Wasn't the Reason of Their Split

Drew Barrymore Blasted by Rosie O'Donnell Over Plan to Resume Her TV Show Amid Strike
  • Sep 18, 2023

Drew Barrymore Blasted by Rosie O'Donnell Over Plan to Resume Her TV Show Amid Strike

Marques Houston 'Blessed' to Be Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Miya
  • Sep 18, 2023

Marques Houston 'Blessed' to Be Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Miya

Cher and Ex AE Edwards Enjoy Double Date With J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer
  • Sep 18, 2023

Cher and Ex AE Edwards Enjoy Double Date With J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer

Ozzy Osbourne Bracing for Fourth Major Surgery Amid Health Struggle
  • Sep 18, 2023

Ozzy Osbourne Bracing for Fourth Major Surgery Amid Health Struggle

Most Read
Kylie Jenner Sparks Downgrade Surgery Speculations With Thinner Look
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Sparks Downgrade Surgery Speculations With Thinner Look

Tom Brady Goes on Dates With Other Women Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

Tom Brady Goes on Dates With Other Women Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

Chrissy Teigen Stuns in Fun Dress at Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Stuns in Fun Dress at Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony With John Legend

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Dons Furry Ensemble at London Fashion Week Show

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Dons Furry Ensemble at London Fashion Week Show

Mike Tyson Has Fans Spend $100 in His Shop to Gain Entry to His Meet and Greet

Mike Tyson Has Fans Spend $100 in His Shop to Gain Entry to His Meet and Greet

Kroy Biermann Says Kim Zolciak Split Is 'Far From Amicable' Since She's Allegedly Been 'Abusive'

Kroy Biermann Says Kim Zolciak Split Is 'Far From Amicable' Since She's Allegedly Been 'Abusive'

Joan Collins Recalls 'Painful' Abortion and Breaking Pregnancy News to Then-Fiance Warren Beatty

Joan Collins Recalls 'Painful' Abortion and Breaking Pregnancy News to Then-Fiance Warren Beatty

Jeremy Renner Parties With Brunette Beauty Amid Ongoing Recovery From Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner Parties With Brunette Beauty Amid Ongoing Recovery From Snowplow Accident

Britney Spears Urged to Date Pete Davidson Amid His Alleged Infatuation With Her

Britney Spears Urged to Date Pete Davidson Amid His Alleged Infatuation With Her