Cher and Ex AE Edwards Enjoy Double Date With J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer

Instagram Celebrity

The 77-year-old legendary singer and the music executive, who called it quits earlier this year, were spotted dining out at Beverly Hills' Funke on Friday night, September 15.

Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cher and Alexander Edwards a.k.a. "AE" sparked rumors that they might have rekindled their romance. Months after they called it quits, the singer and her music executive were spotted enjoying a double date with J Balvin and his girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer.

On Friday night, September 15, the 77-year-old and her former boyfriend were spotted dining out at Beverly Hills' Funke. Aside from Balvin and Ferrer, they were also joined by rapper Tyga.

According to DailyMaily.com, the former couple "couldn't keep their eyes off each other or the smiles off their faces" throughout the evening. Pictures published by the outlet also showed the two holding hands as they exited the restaurant.

For the outing, Cher went all black from head to toe. She topped her black blouse and wide-legged black pants off with a shiny leather trench coat. Her iconic raven tresses fell in loose waves down her torso. As for AE, he wore a pair of shiny black pants with industrial-style boots and a black puffer coat.

A source told DailyMail.com that Cher and AE "never really lost touch" after parting ways in May.

