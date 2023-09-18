Artist of the Week: Doechii

Instagram Music

The musician, whose real name is Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon, becomes one of the new artists to watch this year as she climbs to the top of the Billboard chart with her single 'What It Is (Block Boy)'.

AceShowbiz - Doechii is a rising star in the music industry who climbed the charts with her hit single "What It Is (Block Boy)" released in March. The track combines lustful lyrics with an infectious beat that captivates listeners from start to finish.

She teamed up with Kodak Black and the duo created magic together, making "What It Is (Block Boy)" an instant hit. The song garnered widespread attention and even moved into the Top 10 at pop radio, gaining popularity among mainstream audiences.

Doechii's talent also shines through her choice of samples. In "What It Is (Block Boy)," she cleverly sampled TLC's iconic 1999 hit "No Scrubs." This nostalgic element adds depth to the song and further showcases Doechii's creative ability.

"This song is a fusion of nostalgia and pop vibes. I feel like I'm showing off a side of my vocal range with this one that my fans haven't really seen yet. I love using the old samples of "No Scrubs" and "Some Cut" to mix in some playful energy as well," Doechii said in an interview.

Moreover, Doechii achieved a major milestone when "What It Is (Block Boy)" topped Billboard's Rhythmic Airplay chart. This achievement marked her first-ever number one on the charts, solidifying her position as a new standout in the music industry.

In recognition of her success, Doechii was nominated for the Song of the Summer at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in a stiff competition that included industry heavyweights like Beyonce Knowles, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish. She ultimately lost out to Jungkook's "Seven." Nevertheless, being nominated alongside such esteemed artists is a testament to Doechii's talent and potential.

With her unique style and infectious tracks, Doechii is certainly a name to watch in the music industry. Her promising career trajectory and exceptional talent have made her a force to be reckoned with. Keep an eye out for her future releases, as she continues to make waves in the music industry.

