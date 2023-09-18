 

Sylvester Stallone Proudly Compares Himself to 'the Last of Dinosaurs'

Sylvester Stallone Proudly Compares Himself to 'the Last of Dinosaurs'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Rocky' actor likens himself to the extinct animal as he's 'very proud' to talk about his successful career that spanned decades in the entertainment industry.

  • Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sylvester Stallone is "proud" of his own longevity. The 77-year-old actor has exceeded his own expectations in the movie industry, and Stallone has even compared himself to "the last of dinosaurs."

"It's like, really, you can't be prepared for this. Especially with the longevity of this career, [which] is mind-blowing. It's just mind-blowing because I don't know how much longer you can wait ... Society is changing, the commerciality in cinema ... it's faster. So longevity would become a premium," Stallone shared to ETCanada.

"I consider myself like the last of dinosaurs, you know what I mean? And I'm very proud of that … But yeah, you have to really think about that. It's incredible. Yeah, it is. I don't take it for granted, but I really want to spend it with my loved ones. The majority of what's left."

  Editors' Pick

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Stallone claimed that he was determined to shoot a reality TV show while he's "still relevant." The Hollywood icon starred in a reality series called "The Family Stallone", and the veteran actor insisted that he wanted to "share this notoriety" with the world.

Stallone - who starred in the "Rocky" and "Rambo" film franchises - told Entertainment Tonight, "This would be great to share this notoriety with a reality show while you're still relevant. I love daughters, I love my wife and I wanted to share that. It's something that I think is entertaining."

Stallone's wife, Jennifer, also wanted the show to be an authentic look at their life. She said, "I didn't want it to be set up. I didn't want it to be, 'Oh, we all get drunk and we all throw fits and we're screaming at each other.' I wanted to show people real life things that happen."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Drew Barrymore Blasted by Rosie O'Donnell Over Plan to Resume Her TV Show Amid Strike

Young Thug's Father Insists Gunna Didn't Do Anything That 'Can Hurt' His Family in RICO Case
Related Posts
Sylvester Stallone Lets Adele Keep His 'Rocky' Statue When She Buys His Mansion

Sylvester Stallone Lets Adele Keep His 'Rocky' Statue When She Buys His Mansion

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger Ended Feud When Realizing They're 'Cut From Same Cloth'

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger Ended Feud When Realizing They're 'Cut From Same Cloth'

Sylvester Stallone Wants to Chronicle His Notoriety With Reality Show

Sylvester Stallone Wants to Chronicle His Notoriety With Reality Show

Sylvester Stallone 'Becomes Full-On Rambo With Guns' When Daughters Bring Home Boyfriend

Sylvester Stallone 'Becomes Full-On Rambo With Guns' When Daughters Bring Home Boyfriend

Latest News
Sylvester Stallone Proudly Compares Himself to 'the Last of Dinosaurs'
  • Sep 18, 2023

Sylvester Stallone Proudly Compares Himself to 'the Last of Dinosaurs'

Teyana Taylor Confirms Iman Shumpert Breakup, Insists 'Infidelity' Wasn't the Reason of Their Split
  • Sep 18, 2023

Teyana Taylor Confirms Iman Shumpert Breakup, Insists 'Infidelity' Wasn't the Reason of Their Split

Drew Barrymore Blasted by Rosie O'Donnell Over Plan to Resume Her TV Show Amid Strike
  • Sep 18, 2023

Drew Barrymore Blasted by Rosie O'Donnell Over Plan to Resume Her TV Show Amid Strike

Marques Houston 'Blessed' to Be Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Miya
  • Sep 18, 2023

Marques Houston 'Blessed' to Be Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Miya

Cher and Ex AE Edwards Enjoy Double Date With J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer
  • Sep 18, 2023

Cher and Ex AE Edwards Enjoy Double Date With J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer

Ozzy Osbourne Bracing for Fourth Major Surgery Amid Health Struggle
  • Sep 18, 2023

Ozzy Osbourne Bracing for Fourth Major Surgery Amid Health Struggle

Most Read
Kylie Jenner Sparks Downgrade Surgery Speculations With Thinner Look
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Sparks Downgrade Surgery Speculations With Thinner Look

Tom Brady Goes on Dates With Other Women Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

Tom Brady Goes on Dates With Other Women Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

Chrissy Teigen Stuns in Fun Dress at Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Stuns in Fun Dress at Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony With John Legend

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Dons Furry Ensemble at London Fashion Week Show

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Dons Furry Ensemble at London Fashion Week Show

Mike Tyson Has Fans Spend $100 in His Shop to Gain Entry to His Meet and Greet

Mike Tyson Has Fans Spend $100 in His Shop to Gain Entry to His Meet and Greet

Kroy Biermann Says Kim Zolciak Split Is 'Far From Amicable' Since She's Allegedly Been 'Abusive'

Kroy Biermann Says Kim Zolciak Split Is 'Far From Amicable' Since She's Allegedly Been 'Abusive'

Joan Collins Recalls 'Painful' Abortion and Breaking Pregnancy News to Then-Fiance Warren Beatty

Joan Collins Recalls 'Painful' Abortion and Breaking Pregnancy News to Then-Fiance Warren Beatty

Jeremy Renner Parties With Brunette Beauty Amid Ongoing Recovery From Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner Parties With Brunette Beauty Amid Ongoing Recovery From Snowplow Accident

Britney Spears Urged to Date Pete Davidson Amid His Alleged Infatuation With Her

Britney Spears Urged to Date Pete Davidson Amid His Alleged Infatuation With Her