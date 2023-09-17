 

Offset Pokes Fun at Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty for Making Street Threats, Calls Him 'Broke'

The one-third of Migos and Kenneth start throwing shade at each other started following the 2023 MTV VMAs, while their respective wives have been beefing over the years.

  Sep 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Offset was seemingly unbothered by apparent street threats made by Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty. In fact, the Migos star poked fun at Kenneth amid their feud as he called him "extremely broke."

On Saturday, September 16, the rapper shared a video of him hopping off his private jet. "I'm getting off a jet, and he's funny," he said while giggling without mentioning any names. He added, "F**k they talkin' about? We hoppin' off jets. Talkin' bout 'outside.' Extremely broke!"

The drama started following the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. A clip surfacing online showed Kenneth and his crew standing by the street, with some of them mentioning Cardi B's husband's name. "Offset where you at?" one of Kenneth's friends could be heard asking.

Kenneth then chimed in, "Don't let this p***y a** n**as fool you, these n***as is nervous." In another post, meanwhile, a friend of Kenneth unleashed an alleged DM from the "Fan" emcee.

