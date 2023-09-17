Drake Pushes Back 'For All the Dogs' Release Date Due to 'Dilemma'

Instagram Music

The four-time Grammy winner, who first teased the album and its title back in June, previously planned to unleash his highly-anticipated project on September 22.

Sep 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake has pushed back the release date of his upcoming effort, "For All the Dogs". The Canadian rap star revealed that he made the decision because he faced a dilemma between canceling some shows of his "It's All Blur" tour with 21 Savage or dropping the album.

The 36-year-old made the announcement through Instagram Story on Friday, September 15. "Okay my dilemma I am faced with is I either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show," he penned.

"I owe you all these memories we are building and anywhere we have missed to date we will be spinning back for sure," he added. "For all the dogs October 6th. Its only right."

Earlier this month, Drake divulged that his highly-anticipated album would arrive on Friday, September 22. "FOR ALL THE DOGS SEPTEMBER 22," he simply captioned an archival video of his dad Dennis Graham singing with a blues band on the local Toronto TV show "Stormy Monday With Danny Marks" in the early '90s.

The four-time Grammy winner teased the album and its title back in June. "I made an album to go with the book," he wrote on social media at the time while promoting his poetry collection "Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness" by Aubrey Drake Graham and Kenza Samir. He further noted, "They say they miss the old Drake girl don't tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS."

The album's lead and only single "Search & Rescue" was released on April 7 and debuted and peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. The full tracklist has not been shared, but Drake has spilled that Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny would appear on the album. He also revealed that the album's cover art features a drawing by his son Adonis Graham.

