 

Prince Harry's 39th Birthday Snubbed by Royal Family

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo
None of the royal family including King Charles wish the Duke of Sussex a happy birthday as he turned 39 years old on September 15 while in Germany for Invictus Games.

  • Sep 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry's birthday has been publicly snubbed by the royal family. The Duke of Sussex marked his 39th birthday on Friday, September 15 in Dusseldorf, Germany as he supported athletes in the Invictus Games along with his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, 42.

A massive crowd sang him happy birthday as he sat on the sidelines to watch Germany and Poland battle it out in volleyball. However, there was silence from all members of the royal family's social media accounts on Friday following months of reported feuds between Harry and the family.

The Royal Family's X account did post about the Duchess of Edinburgh's visit to Wiltshire, and Harry's dad King Charles was spotted today as he made an appearance at St Paul's Church, in Kinross, Scotland.

Last year, the family didn't tweet Harry a happy birthday message as they were grieving for the Queen, who died aged 96 in September at her Balmoral estate in Scotland. The last time Harry was publicly wished a happy birthday was in 2021 when he was tweeted by the late Queen, William and his wife Catherine.

Meghan was also snubbed in August on her 42nd birthday, with no royals publicly sending her well wishes. The Prince and Princess of Wales did wish Meghan a happy birthday last year alongside King Charles and Camilla.

It has been reported Harry and Meghan have barely been in touch with the royals since they left the UK.

The latest snubs come after the fallout from the publication of Harry's "Spare" memoir in which he detailed physical fight with William.

Harry and Meghan have no visit planned to Britain while they're in Germany. They drank beers on Thursday, September 14 night with blood sausages and Wiener Schnitzel at a secret feast in Dusseldorf to mark his birthday. A source told Hello! magazine the event was a "family meal." Harry then returned to their £1,600-a-night hotel to eat birthday cake.

