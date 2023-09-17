 

Diddy Puts DJ Envy on Blast for Asking Yung Miami's Pregnancy Rumors

During the awkward exchange, the Bad Boys founder appears to take a dig at the 'Breakfast Club' co-host's ongoing feud with Tyrese Gibson, whom the DJ accused of being 'disrespectful' to his wife Gia Casey.

  • Sep 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs was caught off guard by DJ Envy's question on "The Breakfast Club". The "Gotta Move On" rapper was asked about whether he'd heard Yung Miami's pregnancy rumors, and in response, he checked the radio personality for revealing too much about his personal life.

"Caresha be throwing y'all for a spin," the 53-year-old said of his former lover, who was hit with the pregnancy rumors following her appearance at the 2023 MTV VMAs. "I'm telling you right now Caresha be having fun. It be like a video game to her."

"Is your wife pregnant? I'ma tell you straight up. You'd be the craziest one asking about somebody's girl or personal joint but can't nobody even say nothing to you about nothing," Diddy continued. He seemingly threw shade at DJ Envy amid his feud with Tyrese Gibson.

Diddy went on to note, "Ayo, playboy. I'ma tell you as men, I don't talk about my relationships with nobody like that." DJ Envy, however, tried to defend himself by saying that he doesn't mind if anyone "asks him a question [about his relationship]."

The Bad Boy Records founder then clapped back, "I don't care. It's not my business. I don't care about you and another woman." DJ Envy quickly interjected, "If someone disrespects, it's another level."

This is not the first time DJ Envy had an awkward interview with his guest. When Tyrese appeared on the show, the 46-year-old confronted him for allegedly saying "disrespectful" things to his wife Gia Casey. The "Fast X" actor, however, has shut down the allegation.

