 

Amy Schumer Hits Back at Trolls Over Her Nicole Kidman Mocking Post

Amy Schumer Hits Back at Trolls Over Her Nicole Kidman Mocking Post
Cover Images/Janet Mayer/Faye`s Vision
Celebrity

The comedienne previously sparked a huge backlash when she shared a photograph of 'Big Little Lies' star watching tennis on New York and implied she looked like a robot.

  • Sep 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amy Schumer has hit out at trolls who mocked her over her looks while she defended the "joke" dig she made about Nicole Kidman at the 2023 U.S. Open. The "Trainwreck" star previously sparked a huge backlash when she shared a photograph of "Big Little Lies" star watching tennis on September 10 in New York and implied she looked like a robot by captioning the snap, "This how human sit."

Of the controversy, Amy wrote in an Instagram post, "Okay so the joke I was making was the ways he was posed didn't seem like how a human sits." She continued, "I was not making fun of how she looks. Nicole Kidman is beautiful and one of the most incredible actors of all time. I hope everyone is okay and takes a deep breath including all of the think pieces written on this. You guys good?"

"To all of the people who commented on me. I'm so sorry I'm not prettier. Please forgive me. I apologize. It wasn't even a slow news day. North Korea and Russia are getting too close for comfort. There are deadly storms sweeping our world and a man was convicted of rape," she added.

Amy then urged everyone to "breathe y'all" before saying she forgives the people who have written "hateful things" on her page - admitting she also likes "hot goss."

  Editors' Pick

Amy previously apologized for her post about Nicole, in a post in which she slammed Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. In a now-deleted Instagram post shared on 11 September, Amy mocked the support letters the A-list couple wrote in defence of their former "That '70s Show" star Danny Masterson, who was convicted of rape in May.

Amy said, "I want to apologize to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien. I will be asking the cast of 'That '70s Show' to write letters advocating for my forgiveness. #takingtimetoheal." Amy's since-deleted apology was shared by fans on social media.

It referenced the backlash facing Ashton, 45, and Mila, 40, for supporting Masterson before the disgraced actor, 47, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for two rapes, the couple praised him in letters to the judge. Ashton said in his note, "As a friend, Danny has been nothing but a positive influence on me." His wife, meanwhile, hailed Masterson's "grace and empathy" and wrote, "Danny has consistently displayed a profound sense of responsibility and care for those around him."

After the letters went public, the duo issued a clarification for their actions on Instagram, with Mila saying, "We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness More Like 'Roommates' Prior to Split Announcement

Maren Morris Leaves Country Music Because It 'No Longer' Makes Her 'Happy'
Related Posts
Amy Schumer All Smiles in First Sighting Following Backlash for Mocking Nicole Kidman

Amy Schumer All Smiles in First Sighting Following Backlash for Mocking Nicole Kidman

Amy Schumer Mocks Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in Her Apology Over Nicole Kidman Joke

Amy Schumer Mocks Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in Her Apology Over Nicole Kidman Joke

Amy Schumer Removes Instagram Post Poking Fun at Nicole Kidman Amid Backlash

Amy Schumer Removes Instagram Post Poking Fun at Nicole Kidman Amid Backlash

Amy Schumer Disses 'Sociopath' Hilaria Baldwin Over Fake Heritage Scandal

Amy Schumer Disses 'Sociopath' Hilaria Baldwin Over Fake Heritage Scandal

Latest News
Maren Morris Leaves Country Music Because It 'No Longer' Makes Her 'Happy'
  • Sep 16, 2023

Maren Morris Leaves Country Music Because It 'No Longer' Makes Her 'Happy'

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness More Like 'Roommates' Prior to Split Announcement
  • Sep 16, 2023

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness More Like 'Roommates' Prior to Split Announcement

Amy Schumer Hits Back at Trolls Over Her Nicole Kidman Mocking Post
  • Sep 16, 2023

Amy Schumer Hits Back at Trolls Over Her Nicole Kidman Mocking Post

'Drew Barrymore Show' Co-Head Writer Weighs In on Talks Show's Controversial Return
  • Sep 16, 2023

'Drew Barrymore Show' Co-Head Writer Weighs In on Talks Show's Controversial Return

Britney Spears Urged to Date Pete Davidson Amid His Alleged Infatuation With Her
  • Sep 16, 2023

Britney Spears Urged to Date Pete Davidson Amid His Alleged Infatuation With Her

Joe Manganiello and Actress Caitlin O'Connor Are 'Casually Dating'
  • Sep 16, 2023

Joe Manganiello and Actress Caitlin O'Connor Are 'Casually Dating'

Most Read
Kelly Price Fiercely Defends Teyana Taylor Amid Iman Shumpert Cheating Rumors
Celebrity

Kelly Price Fiercely Defends Teyana Taylor Amid Iman Shumpert Cheating Rumors

Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Joe Biden After President's Son Hunter Is Indicted on Federal Gun Charges

Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Joe Biden After President's Son Hunter Is Indicted on Federal Gun Charges

Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 MTV VMAs

Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 MTV VMAs

Ice Spice Surprises Herself With Her 'Thick' Curves in MTV VMAs Photo

Ice Spice Surprises Herself With Her 'Thick' Curves in MTV VMAs Photo

Elon Musk Reveals Amber Heard in Angelic 'Overwatch' Cosplay After She's Dubbed a 'Nightmare'

Elon Musk Reveals Amber Heard in Angelic 'Overwatch' Cosplay After She's Dubbed a 'Nightmare'

Beyonce Celebrated 42nd Birthday on Private Island in French Polynesia

Beyonce Celebrated 42nd Birthday on Private Island in French Polynesia

Blac Chyna Receives Lots of 'Cool Stuff' From Fans After Ditching Fillers and implants

Blac Chyna Receives Lots of 'Cool Stuff' From Fans After Ditching Fillers and implants

Kate Moss Looks Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break During Family Outing

Kate Moss Looks Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break During Family Outing

Justin Bieber Gushes Over 'Most Precious' Wife Hailey on 5th Wedding Anniversary

Justin Bieber Gushes Over 'Most Precious' Wife Hailey on 5th Wedding Anniversary