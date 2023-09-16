 

Drew Barrymore Deletes Tearful Apology Video After Other Actors Slam Her Over Talk Show Return

Among those who call out the 'Drew Barrymore Show' host for posting a tearful apology video are 'The West Wing' alum Bradley Whitford and former 'Will and Grace' star Debra Messing.

AceShowbiz - Drew Barrymore has issued an apology after deciding to resume "The Drew Barrymore Show" amid WGA strike. The actress expressed her remorse in a tearful video posted on Instagram, but she took it down shortly after being slammed by other actors like Bradley Whitford and Debra Messing.

In the clip shared on Friday, September 15, the 48-year-old first said, "I wanted to own a decision so it wasn't a PR-protected situation and I would just take full responsibility for my actions." She added, "I know there is just nothing I can do that will make this OK to those that it is not OK with. I fully accept that. I fully understand that."

"There are so many reasons why this is so complex, and I just want everyone to know my intentions have never been in a place to upset or hurt anymore," the TV host continued. "It's not who I am. I've been through so many ups and downs in my life, and this is one of them. I deeply apologize to writers, and I deeply apologize to unions, I deeply apologize."

Drew went on to emphasize that she made her decision not for herself. "I certainly couldn't have expected this kind of attention, and we aren't going to break rules and we will be in compliance," she said. "I wanted to do this, because as I said, this is bigger than me and there are other people's jobs on the line."

"I weighed the scales and I thought if we could go on during a global pandemic, and everything that the world experienced through 2020, why would this sideline us?" the Golden Globe Award winner elaborated. "So I want to just put one foot in front of the other and make a show that's there for people regardless of anything else that's happening in the world because that's when I think we all need something that wants to be there being very realistic in very realistic times. So that is my why."

"I don't exactly know what to say because sometimes when things are so tough, it's hard to make decisions from that place," she further noted. "So all I can say is that I wanted to accept responsibility, and no, I don't have a PR machine behind this. My decision to go back to the show. I didn't want to hide behind people, so I won't. I won't polish this with bells and whistles and publicists and corporate rhetoric. I'll just stand out there and accept and be responsible."

The video was then re-shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Vanity Fair writer Molly Jong-Fast, who wrote, "This is so lame. Just say you're a scab. We don't need all the throat clearing." Bradley then quote-retweeted the post and pennned, "Drew Barrymore would like you to know that undermining union solidarity at the most crucial moment in Hollywood labor history makes her the victim. This has been, like, a super tough week for her."

Debra, meanwhile, commented in the since-deleted video, "You can choose now to halt production. You can choose to pay your employees like other talk show hosts who have stood in solidarity with the writers. There are thousands of union members jobs and livelihoods that are at stake (exponential more than those who work on your show) and the future of our beloved industry." The 55-year-old added, "I hope you will reconsider."

