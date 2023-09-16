 

Ashton Kutcher Steps Down From Board of Anti-Child Sex Abuse Org After Supporting Danny Masterson

In a letter obtained by Time, the 'Your Place or Mine' actor announces that he has resigned as a chairman of the board at Thorn, the anti-child sex abuse organization he started with his ex-wife Demi Moore in 2009.

  • Sep 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ashton Kutcher continues to own up to his mistake after receiving backlash for supporting Danny Masterson. The "Your Place or Mine" actor announced that he has stepped down as chairman of the board at Thorn, the anti-child sex abuse organization he started with his ex-wife Demi Moore in 2009, amid the controversy.

"After my wife [Mila Kunis] and I spent several days of listening, personal reflection, learning, and conversations with survivors and the employees and leadership at Thorn, I have determined the responsible thing for me to do is resign as Chairman of the Board, effectively immediately," the 45-year-old wrote in his letter of resignation published by Time. "I cannot allow my error in judgment to distract from our efforts and the children we serve."

"As you know, I have worked for 15 years to fight for people who are sexually exploited," he added. "Victims of sexual abuse have been historically silenced and the character statement I submitted is yet another painful instance of questioning victims who are brave enough to share their experiences. This is precisely what we have all worked to reverse over the last decade."

Ashton went on to "offer my heartfelt apology to all victims of sexual violence and everyone at Thorn who I hurt by what I did. And to the broader advocacy community, I am deeply sorry." He then stated, "I remain proud of what we have accomplished in the past decade and will continue to support Thorn's work. Thank you for your tireless advocacy and dedication to this cause.

Ashton and Mila have [u=/news/view/00211561.html]issued a public apology[y] for writing a letter in support of their "That '70s Show" co-star Danny. Danny himself was recently sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty of two counts of forcible rape against two women.

"We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Ashton said in a video posted on Instagram. His spouse then added, "We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future."

