 

Josh Duhamel Praises 'Kindhearted' Ex Fergie After She Reacts to His and Audra Mari's Pregnancy

Cover Images/Sara De Boer
When reacting to the singer's comment on his and his wife's pregnancy announcement, the 'Shotgun Wedding' actor claims he 'can't believe how excited she is for us.'

  • Sep 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Josh Duhamel has nothing but love for his ex Stacy Ferguson a.k.a. Fergie. When asked about his former spouse's comment on his and Audra Mari's pregnancy announcement, the "Shotgun Wedding" actor praised the singer for being a "kindhearted" person.

The 49-year-old offered his two cents when appearing on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show". He gushed, "Fergie is an amazing woman. She really is. And she's taken Audra in, you know, and it could be much worse. That's the thing, is you never know how these things are gonna go, but because she's such a kindhearted person, she really, truly is."

"She only has love for Audra and is excited as well, I can't believe how excited she is for us," he added. "You know, it's a, like I said, it could be a lot worse, and I've seen it. I've lived it. And, uh, thankfully we have a really civil situation."

Fergie congratulated Josh and Audra after the couple confirmed that they're expecting their first child together. After the pair unleashed a photo of her sonogram along with a white flower, the "Big Girls Don't Cry" singer wrote, "I am truly happy for you guys Axl can't wait to be a big brother."

Fergie and Josh were married in a Catholic ceremony on January 10, 2009. They have one son together, Axl, who just turned 10 years old on August 29. The former pair separated in 2017 and finalized their divorce in November 2019.

Josh Duhamel Praises 'Kindhearted' Ex Fergie After She Reacts to His and Audra Mari's Pregnancy
  • Sep 16, 2023
