Josh Duhamel's Son Scared of Losing Dad's Love When Younger Sibling Is Born

Little Axl, who was born to singer Fergie, asks his famous father if the actor will still love him when stepmom Audra Mari gives birth to the couple's first child.

Sep 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Josh Duhamel's son grilled the actor if he will still love him when his younger brother arrives. The "Shotgun Wedding" actor, 50, is due to welcome his first child with his model second wife Audra Mari, 29, and said the 10-year-old boy Axl he has with his singer first spouse Fergie, 48, has fretted over the news he was going to have a sibling.

"He's like, 'Wait, now, am I going to be - you're still going to love me, though, too, right?' I was like, 'Of course, I'm going to still love you.' And he's like, 'I'm still going to be your first-born son, though, right?' I'm like, 'Yeah, you're still the firstborn son!' " he told Parade.

Josh had Axl with Black Eyed Peas member Fergie - born Stacy Ann Ferguson - four years after they married in 2009.

He added the youngster is a "really sweet kid" who is "really good with younger kids." Josh said, "He loves babies! So I think he's going to be a great older brother."

The actor and Audra told fans they were expecting in a joint Instagram post on 11 September, with his wife captioning a snap of her ultrasound, "Baby Duhamel coming soon."

Josh and the model, who were first rumoured to be dating in 2019 when they were spotted kissing at a Toronto airport, had only been engaged for nine months before they got married.

He got down on one knee during a romantic stroll on the beach and used a message in a bottle to ask Audra to marry him that he had placed in the sand. Josh said on Instagram in January 2022 after she said 'Yes', It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!"

The actor split from Fergie in 2017, four years after they had Axl, before their divorce was finalised in 2019.

Sources say they maintain a good co-parenting relationship, and Josh said earlier this month in an interview on "The Jess Cagle Show" about their blended family, "Fergie is an amazing woman, and she's taken Audra in. And it could be much worse - that's the thing is you never know how these things are gonna go."

