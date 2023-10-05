 

Josh Duhamel Opens Up on the Reason of His and Fergie's Split

Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Six years after calling it quits with his first wife, the 'Transformers' actor gets candid on what led to his separation from the former Black Eyed Peas singer.

  Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Josh Duhamel has got candid on the real reason behind his separation from Stacy Ferguson a.k.a. Fergie. Six years after calling it quits with his first wife, the actor revealed their differences that pulled them apart.

"There wasn't anything wrong with [our relationship]," the 50-year-old said on "In Depth With Graham Bensinger" on Wednesday, October 4. "We had a great time but I think we kind of outgrew each other and had very different interests."

The actor, best known for his portrayal of Captain William Lennox in the "Transformers" film series, said he doesn't share the same interest in Hollywood lifestyle with the former Black Eyed Peas singer. "I don't think I ever really got comfortable with all of it," he admitted of his struggles to fit in. "It was just a lot."

At the time, Josh realized, "I just missed the simplicity of who I really am. I'm just not a guy who is comfortable going to red carpets, doing all the Hollywood stuff. I don't hate it; I'm better at it now than I was, but it just took me a long time really feel like I fit in." He added, "I've made peace with that part of my life."

The "When in Rome" star recalled he attempted to persuade the "Big Girls Don't Cry" songstress to move to his home state of North Dakota. "The older I get," he continued, "the more I wanted to come back here and this is not for her."

Despite their differences, Josh stressed that he and his ex-wife remain on good terms. "But I've got no hard feelings for it. I truly don't. I'm very lucky that she's a kind human. I think we both agree that we're very different people," he shared.

Josh and Fergie announced their split in September 2017 after eight years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in December 2019. They have been amicably co-parenting their 10-year-old son Axl.

Josh has since moved on and married former Miss World America Audra Mari in September 2022. A year later, in September of this year, the couple revealed they are expecting their first child together. Reacting to the announcement on social media, Fergie wrote in the comments section of the post, "I am truly happy for you guys Axl can't wait to be a big brother."

