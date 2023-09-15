 

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Collaboration Rumors Debunked

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Collaboration Rumors Debunked
A spokesperson for the Grammy Award-winning artist states that The 1975 frontman will not be featured on her upcoming album '1989 (Taylor's Version)' despite recent reports stating otherwise.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are reuniting for her new music despite reports stating otherwise. Denying any plans of collaboration between the former ex-lovers, a spokesperson for the Grammy winner has told multiple outlets, "Neither Matty Healy nor [The] 1975 are on this album ['1989 (Taylor's Version)']."

The statement put to rest rumors that first spread earlier this week. According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, a source said that the British rocker would appear on a song of her upcoming record.

It was noted that Taylor was a "big fan" of The 1975 before she and Matty were romantically linked. The country-turned-pop superstar and the group hit the studio with her during sessions for 2022 LP "Midnights".

"Taylor and Matty recorded the song when they were dating. They're not even in contact any more but there's no hard feelings and Taylor will still release the tune," the source claimed. The insider added, "The band worked with her on her 'Midnights' album but the songs they made never came out. She has a few tracks with the band to choose from but she'll release the tune they made while they were together."

Taylor is set to drop the re-recorded version of "1989" on October 27, with 21 songs including five from her unreleased vault. The five tracks were penned for the original 2014 album, but didn't make the cut.

The "Anti-Hero" hitmaker is working her way through re-recording her first six albums to reclaim ownership of them following a masters dispute with her former record label Big Machine Records. So far, she has released "Fearless (Taylor's Version)", "Red (Taylor's Version)" and "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)".

As for Taylor and Matty's relationship, it was first exposed in early May, but in June the two reportedly called it quits. In July, rumor floated on the Internet that the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker and the rock star might rekindle their romance. However, the news was soon debunked, with a source allegedly close to the situation characterizing the story as completely false.

