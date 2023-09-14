 

Taylor Swift Reportedly to Reunite With Ex Matty Healy on New Album

Taylor Swift Reportedly to Reunite With Ex Matty Healy on New Album
The 'Anti-Hero' songstress is said to have recorded the new tune with The 1975 frontman when they were dating and will still release the song despite their split.

  Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Matty Healy is reportedly set to reunite with Taylor Swift on her new album. The 1975 frontman, who was romantically linked with the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker earlier this year, will appear on a song on her upcoming record.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "Taylor and Matty recorded the song when they were dating. They're not even in contact any more but there's no hard feelings and Taylor will still release the tune."

Taylor was a "big fan" of the group before she and Matty, who never directly addressed the speculation, were linked, and the group hit the studio with her during sessions for 2022 LP "Midnights". The insider added, "The band worked with her on her 'Midnights' album but the songs they made never came out. She has a few tracks with the band to choose from but she'll release the tune they made while they were together."

Taylor is set to drop the re-recorded version of "1989" on October 27, with 21 songs included five from her unreleased vault. The five tracks were penned for the original 2014 album, but didn't make the cut.

The "Anti-Hero" hitmaker is working her way through re-recording her first six albums to reclaim ownership of them following a masters dispute with her former record label Big Machine Records. So far, she has released "Fearless (Taylor's Version)", "Red (Taylor's Version)" and "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)".

The "Blank Space" hitmaker moved away from her country-tinged sound for 80s pop on "1989" and has teased the "insane" From The Vault tracks. She wrote on Instagram earlier this year, "To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I've ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can't believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!"

