Reporter Reacts to Tory Lanez 'Profanely' Insulting Her After His Motion for Bail Was Denied

Legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff confirms that the Canadian rapper called her out during his latest court appearance, but declares that 'words will never hurt me.'

Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez apparently lost his cool during his latest court appearance. The Canadian rapper is said to have hurled insult at a reporter, who has been covering his trial in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case, on Thursday, September 14.

Meghann Cuniff claimed the "Jerry Sprunger" hitmaker called her "a googly eyed b***h" toward the end of his court appearance, during which his motion for bail was denied. "I didn't hear it and I'm still working to see if transcript has it, but I've confirmed Tory Lanez chose to use his final courtroom moments to profanely insult me, calling me 'a googly eyed b***h' as he looked at gallery," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The legal affairs journalist noted that there are "conflicting reports" on whether he named her. She cheekily added, "A fitting end."

After her claim was reposted on various blogs on Instagram, Meghann shared her reaction. Not letting the insult bring her down, she wrote in the comments section of one post, "Thanks for the shoutout, ShadeRoom. To all the Roomies acting like giddy 7th graders over such a clever burn, all I have to say is, 'Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me.' "

Journalist Meghann Cuniff reacted to Tory Lanez's insult at her.

Tory attended a hearing on Thursday to find out a judge's decision on his request to be released on bail. The judge eventually denied his motion, noting that the rapper is "convicted of a violent felony, has a history of violating court orders, and isn't a U.S. citizen."

Tory's legal team allegedly argued the last point. They claimed the Canadian rap star is in America legally on an active work visa and has no reason to go back to his home country. However, the judge stuck to the ruling.

Tory'z remark comes after Meghann questioned whether the "Say It" spitter's attorney Jose Baez was prioritizing his client after posting photos from his trip to Italy on Instagram Stories late last month. The journalist pointed out that Jose stated he planned on filing a motion to seek bail for Tory more than two weeks before he posted his vacation pictures while nothing had been filed.

Jose responded by referring to Meghann as a blogger and accusing her of having "had a clear bias against Tory and has attacked everyone associated with him as well as made numerous inaccurate assumptions."

Tory received the 10-year prison sentence on August 8 after being found guilty in December 2022 of three felony counts including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence in connection with the July 2020 incident. He will spend 9 years in prison after being credited with time served.

