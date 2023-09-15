Netflix's 'One Piece' Is Set to Sail for Season 2, Teases Chopper

Netflix TV

Much to fans' excitement, the streaming giant has officially renewed the live-action adaptation of the popular manga of the same name for a second season following a successful debut.

Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Straw Hat gang's adventure to get the Pirate King Gol D. Roger's treasure on "One Piece" will continue. On Thursday, September 14, Netflix officially renewed the live-action adaptation of the popular manga of the same name for a second season following a successful debut.

In an announcement video featuring transponder snails, mangaka Eiichiro Oda expressed gratitude to fans, new and old, for supporting his work. "It seems people around the world have been enjoying the show, which makes the hard work from the production team truly worth it," Oda said. "To everyone who's been a fan of 'One Piece' for years, and to those who experienced 'One Piece' for the first time, thank you so much."

He went on to note, "Two weeks after the launch, I just received some great news: Netflix has decided to renew the show! The adventures of Inaki and the live-action Straw Hats will continue onward! It'll still take a while to get the scripts ready, so please be patient."

Oda also appeared to tease that the upcoming sophomore season would be featuring a fan-favorite character from "One Piece", Chopper. "From here on, it seems to me the Straw Hats will need a great doctor… We will see!" he concluded.

In an interview with IGN prior to season 2 announcement, a co-showrunner of "One Piece" admitted it would be "a challenge" to adapt the human/reindeer hybrid, who is the doctor of the Straw Hat Pirates, into live action. When asked about the matter, Steven Maeda coyly responded, "All I know about Chopper is he's my favorite character in the show, and so I love Chopper. It's a challenge for sure."

The first season "One Piece" closely follows Luffy and the Straw Hat gang's journey in the first 100 chapters of Oda's ongoing story. The series stars Inaki Godoy as Luffi, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

You can share this post!