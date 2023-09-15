Lindsay Hubbard Laments Feeling 'Humiliated' in First Post Since Carl Radke Called Off Engagement

Instagram Celebrity

In the first statement since her split from her then-fiance was made public, the 37-year-old admits that 'the last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life.'

AceShowbiz - Lindsay Hubbard has finally broken her silence on her split from Carl Radke. After her fiance and "Summer House" co-star called off their engagement, the reality star admitted that she's felt "humiliated" by his one-sided decision.

"I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal, and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for 8 years," the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram on Thursday, September 14. "The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life."

"My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I've had a hard time making sense of it all - with no answers or closure on why," she added. "I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.

Lindsay went on to stress that "this was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first." She then noted, "I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout."

Lindsay said she's "still grieving and trying to process all that has happened, but I felt it was important to update you all." The TV personality concluded her messages by thanking her "friends, family, cast mates, and all of you for carrying me through" with their love and support.

Carl and Lindsay's split was made public around a week prior. About the breakup, he allegedly "blindsided" her by making an unexpected decision to call it quits on camera while filming season 8 of the "Summer House".

