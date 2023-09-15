 

Sofia Vergara Stormed Off After Howie Mandel Joked About Her Single Status Again on 'AGT'

The 'Modern Family' alum was reportedly unamused when fellow 'America's Got Talent' judge cracked a joke about her personal life following her split from Joe Manganiello.

AceShowbiz - Sofia Vergara reportedly left the set of "America's Got Talent" after Howie Mandel again joked about her recent split from Joe Manganiello. The actress, 51, was sitting for a lie detector test during Wednesday's September 13 episode of the show while spilling the beans on her fellow judges and her time on "Modern Family".

However, according to Entertainment Tonight, when her co-host Howie, 67, asked whether she was "interested in" anyone in the audience she abruptly ended the segment.

The Emmy nominee is said to have shouted, "That's it!" before removing the cuff on her arm and returning to her regular seat at the judges' table.

Howie first mocked Vergara's single status while critiquing a ventriloquist in August. He told the competitor in August, "If you're looking for eligible bachelors, you should've talked to Sofia. She's in the market right now."

Sofia laughed off the joke at the time, but host Terry Crews, 55, ended the gag. He said on stage, "No. We are not doing that."

But the next week, Sofia had a flirty response when a contestant referred to her as "Sofia Viagra" during a stand-up comedy set. She exclaimed in response, "I'm single!"

Sofia and Joe, 46, confirmed in July they were splitting after seven years of marriage. The former couple said in a joint statement, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Sofia and Joe started dating in 2014, tying the knot the following year. The actress - who has son Manolo, 31, with her 52-year-old former husband Joe Gonzalez - was previously engaged to Nick Loeb, 48, from 2012 to 2014, with whom she fought over frozen embryos in court.

