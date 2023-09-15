Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes Over Awkward Exchange With 'The View' Co-Host Alyssa Farrah Griffin

ABC TV

Things have gotten awkward on 'The View' during a recent episode when out of nowhere Whoopi suddenly asked her co-host Alyssa whether she's expecting a baby.

AceShowbiz - Whoopi Goldberg shocked Alyssa Farrah Griffin during "The View" by asking if she was pregnant. The comic, 67, bizarrely halted mid-sentence during Thursday's September 14 show before asking political strategist turned TV personality Alyssa, 34, if she was expecting.

"No! Oh, my God," Alyssa, who has been married to her husband Justin Griffin since 2021, leaned back from the table in surprise and exclaimed.

She then laughed before adding, "You can't say that when my mother-in-law is here, who has been dying for me to get pregnant. Why? Do I look pregnant? Please tell me it's not my tummy."

Whoopi then added she did "look" like she was expecting a baby, adding, "I just got a vibe. I'm so sorry. Forgive me. I just… you have… I see a glow."

Alyssa said, "I'm very open to being pregnant soon. I am not blessed to be pregnant yet, but we are thinking about it. We're working on it. I'm pretty sure (I'm not)."

The pair's co-host Joy Behar, 80, questioned Whoopi's remarks while Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin watched the uncomfortable exchange play out.

Sunny, 54, finally said "We like babies at 'The View', because we can have baby showers." Sara, 45, joked Alyssa's "first boy will be named Whoopi" - but the comedian urged Alyssa not to "do that to the baby."

Social media users have slammed Whoopi's remarks as "inappropriate," with one saying online, "For reasons obvious and not-so-obvious, Whoopi should have kept her suspicion to herself and mentioned it to Alyssa Farah Griffin only in private." Another added, "WTH…… Now why would Whoopi embarrass Alyssa like that? Some things shouldn't be blurred out on live TV."

Alyssa permanently joined the 26th season of "The View" in 2022 to replace Meghan McCain, 38, after a string of guest appearances. She and her partner Justin, 35, got engaged in 2020.

