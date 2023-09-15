Amanda Seyfried Suggests Salary Dispute Might Hinder 'Mamma Mia! 3'

Universal Pictures Movie

Amid the ongoing Hollywood strike, the Sophie Sheridan depicter doubts studio bosses could 'afford' to pay the cast 'fair' wages for the third installment of 'Mamma Mia!' franchise.

Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amanda Seyfried is unsure Universal could "afford" to pay the "Mamma Mia!" stars what would be "fair" for a third movie. The 37-year-old actress, who played Sophie Sheridan in the 2008 ABBA musical movie and reprised the role in the 2018 sequel, would love to return for a third instalment, but she believes whether it happens or not is likely to "come down to something stupid like whether or not Universal wants to pay the money."

"Nobody is saying no, but nobody is saying yes either. The powers that be probably can't afford us to be honest. I hate to say it, because would I do 'Mamma Mia 3' for free - of course I would - but that's not the business we're in. What's fair is fair, and I feel like a third film is gonna come down to something stupid like whether or not Universal wants to pay the money," she told Vogue magazine.

Universal Pictures chairman Donna Langley has admitted the company are interested in making "Mamma Mia 3". She told the publication, "Universal would love to make a third movie, and I'll leave it at that."

And Meryl Streep is keen for a third movie if the storyline "excites" her, despite her character Donna being dead. She said, "I'm up for anything. I'll have to schedule a knee scoping before we film, but if there's an idea that excites me, I'm totally there. I told Judy if she could figure out a way to reincarnate Donna, I'm into that. Or it could be like in one of those soap operas where Donna comes back and reveals it was really her twin sister that died." She joked, "We may have to call it 'Grand-Mamma Mia!' by the time we make it!"

But Stellan Skarsgard, who portrays Bill Anderson, doesn't think a script will appear anytime soon. He quipped, "I will be in an urn by the time there's a script for 'Mamma Mia 3', but I will gladly participate as a pile of ashes."

In January, Seyfried admitted she was "still waiting for the call" to join a third "Mamma Mia!" film.

