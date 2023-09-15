 

Amanda Seyfried Suggests Salary Dispute Might Hinder 'Mamma Mia! 3'

Amanda Seyfried Suggests Salary Dispute Might Hinder 'Mamma Mia! 3'
Universal Pictures
Movie

Amid the ongoing Hollywood strike, the Sophie Sheridan depicter doubts studio bosses could 'afford' to pay the cast 'fair' wages for the third installment of 'Mamma Mia!' franchise.

  • Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amanda Seyfried is unsure Universal could "afford" to pay the "Mamma Mia!" stars what would be "fair" for a third movie. The 37-year-old actress, who played Sophie Sheridan in the 2008 ABBA musical movie and reprised the role in the 2018 sequel, would love to return for a third instalment, but she believes whether it happens or not is likely to "come down to something stupid like whether or not Universal wants to pay the money."

"Nobody is saying no, but nobody is saying yes either. The powers that be probably can't afford us to be honest. I hate to say it, because would I do 'Mamma Mia 3' for free - of course I would - but that's not the business we're in. What's fair is fair, and I feel like a third film is gonna come down to something stupid like whether or not Universal wants to pay the money," she told Vogue magazine.

Universal Pictures chairman Donna Langley has admitted the company are interested in making "Mamma Mia 3". She told the publication, "Universal would love to make a third movie, and I'll leave it at that."

  Editors' Pick

And Meryl Streep is keen for a third movie if the storyline "excites" her, despite her character Donna being dead. She said, "I'm up for anything. I'll have to schedule a knee scoping before we film, but if there's an idea that excites me, I'm totally there. I told Judy if she could figure out a way to reincarnate Donna, I'm into that. Or it could be like in one of those soap operas where Donna comes back and reveals it was really her twin sister that died." She joked, "We may have to call it 'Grand-Mamma Mia!' by the time we make it!"

But Stellan Skarsgard, who portrays Bill Anderson, doesn't think a script will appear anytime soon. He quipped, "I will be in an urn by the time there's a script for 'Mamma Mia 3', but I will gladly participate as a pile of ashes."

In January, Seyfried admitted she was "still waiting for the call" to join a third "Mamma Mia!" film.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sofia Vergara Stormed Off After Howie Mandel Joked About Her Single Status Again on 'AGT'
Related Posts
Jeremy Irvine Afraid to Sing in 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' - Here's Why

Jeremy Irvine Afraid to Sing in 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' - Here's Why

Meryl Streep Wished She Could Have Stayed Longer for 'Mamma Mia!' Reunion

Meryl Streep Wished She Could Have Stayed Longer for 'Mamma Mia!' Reunion

Lily James and Amanda Seyfried Want Another 'Mamma Mia!' Sequel

Lily James and Amanda Seyfried Want Another 'Mamma Mia!' Sequel

Barbra Streisand's Dog Bit Pierce Brosnan After Hearing Him Sing in 'Mamma Mia!' Sequel

Barbra Streisand's Dog Bit Pierce Brosnan After Hearing Him Sing in 'Mamma Mia!' Sequel

Latest News
Amanda Seyfried Suggests Salary Dispute Might Hinder 'Mamma Mia! 3'
  • Sep 15, 2023

Amanda Seyfried Suggests Salary Dispute Might Hinder 'Mamma Mia! 3'

T.I.'s Son King Harris Reacts to Criticism Over Homeless Man 'One Chip Challenge', It Backfires
  • Sep 15, 2023

T.I.'s Son King Harris Reacts to Criticism Over Homeless Man 'One Chip Challenge', It Backfires

Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes Over Awkward Exchange With 'The View' Co-Host Alyssa Farrah Griffin
  • Sep 15, 2023

Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes Over Awkward Exchange With 'The View' Co-Host Alyssa Farrah Griffin

Joe Budden Doubles Down on 'Bongos' Criticism After Cardi B Suggests He Personally Hates Her
  • Sep 15, 2023

Joe Budden Doubles Down on 'Bongos' Criticism After Cardi B Suggests He Personally Hates Her

Sofia Vergara Stormed Off After Howie Mandel Joked About Her Single Status Again on 'AGT'
  • Sep 15, 2023

Sofia Vergara Stormed Off After Howie Mandel Joked About Her Single Status Again on 'AGT'

Aaron Rodgers Asks for Prayers Amid Recovery After Tearing His Achilles
  • Sep 15, 2023

Aaron Rodgers Asks for Prayers Amid Recovery After Tearing His Achilles

Most Read
'Murder, She Wrote' confirmed Being Revived for Big Screen
Movie

'Murder, She Wrote' confirmed Being Revived for Big Screen

'Killers of the Flower Moon' Director Changed Leonardo DiCaprio's Role Over Fear It's Too White

'Killers of the Flower Moon' Director Changed Leonardo DiCaprio's Role Over Fear It's Too White

Ethan Hawke Hops on Bus to Toronto for 'Wildcat' Premiere After Stranded in New York

Ethan Hawke Hops on Bus to Toronto for 'Wildcat' Premiere After Stranded in New York

'Fight Club' Author Not Impressed by Movie Ending

'Fight Club' Author Not Impressed by Movie Ending

Leonardo DiCaprio Flirts With Lily Gladstone in New 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Trailer

Leonardo DiCaprio Flirts With Lily Gladstone in New 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Trailer

'The Exorcist' Original Star Linda Blair 'Not Interested' in Reprising Her Role in Sequel

'The Exorcist' Original Star Linda Blair 'Not Interested' in Reprising Her Role in Sequel

'Batgirl' Directors Dish on the Worst Part of the Movie Axing

'Batgirl' Directors Dish on the Worst Part of the Movie Axing

Director Warned Against Casting Jessica Chastain for Fears of 'Diva' Behavior

Director Warned Against Casting Jessica Chastain for Fears of 'Diva' Behavior

Amanda Seyfried Suggests Salary Dispute Might Hinder 'Mamma Mia! 3'

Amanda Seyfried Suggests Salary Dispute Might Hinder 'Mamma Mia! 3'