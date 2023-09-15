 

Kate Winslet Told to 'Settle for Less' as a Kid Because She Was 'Fat'

Kate Winslet Told to 'Settle for Less' as a Kid Because She Was 'Fat'
Celebrity

While she is now one of the biggest actresses in Hollywood, the 'Titanic' actress opens up her struggle with criticisms when she was younger because of her body.

  • Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kate Winslet claims she started out as the "fat kid" with the "wrong f****** shoes on." The "Titanic" actress, 47, is now worth $65 million and won the best actress Oscar in 2009 for her role in "The Reader", but says she spent years being targeted over her body shape before she made it big.

"I was consistently told I was the wrong shape. I was consistently told I would have to settle for less," she told Vogue about her journey after feeling like "the fat kid at the back (of the class) with the wrong f****** shoes on." When asked why she didn't give up her on her acting dreams, Kate declared, " 'Cause I wasn't going to take that s*** from anyone."

Kate is also now happily settled with three children - Mia, 22, who she had with her filmmaker first husband Jim Threapleton, 50, as well as her son Joe, 19, who she had with director Sam Mendes, 58, and her boy Bear, nine, who she had with her husband Edward Abel Smith, 45, whom she met days before a terrifying house fire on Sir Richard Branson's Necker Island in 2011.

  Editors' Pick

Her breakthrough role came when she was cast aged 17 by Peter Jackson in "Heavenly Creatures", a dark tale based on the true story of two girls who killed a woman in 1950s New Zealand. Three years later she became a global star thanks to landing the role in James Cameron's "Titanic".

Her tough years are maybe why she hasn't read one of her reviews since she was 21. She also shuns social media and has kept her children away from it, with her son Bear told he is not allowed an iPhone. Kate added, "But I'm not in any way smug about it. I do see how it's a very difficult negotiation for parents."

She also said she loves the simple pleasures in life away from showbiz, including "doing the school drop-off and pickup," "going to Waitrose," and cooking. Kate added, "Just being able to watch the telly - lovely, with a packet of crisps. F****** brilliant."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'The Exorcist' Original Star Linda Blair 'Not Interested' in Reprising Her Role in Sequel

Johnny Depp Has Scent Specially Created for Each of His Movie Characters

Related Posts
Kate Winslet Credits MeToo Movement for 'the Best Part' for Young Actresses Now

Kate Winslet Credits MeToo Movement for 'the Best Part' for Young Actresses Now

Kate Winslet Insists She Wasn't 'F**king Fat' When Addressing Body-Shaming She Got After 'Titanic'

Kate Winslet Insists She Wasn't 'F**king Fat' When Addressing Body-Shaming She Got After 'Titanic'

Kate Winslet Nearly Had Bathroom Accident While Performing in Nude on Stage

Kate Winslet Nearly Had Bathroom Accident While Performing in Nude on Stage

Kate Winslet Feels 'More Woman, More Powerful, More Sexy' in Her 40s

Kate Winslet Feels 'More Woman, More Powerful, More Sexy' in Her 40s

Latest News
Director Warned Against Casting Jessica Chastain for Fears of 'Diva' Behavior
  • Sep 15, 2023

Director Warned Against Casting Jessica Chastain for Fears of 'Diva' Behavior

Lea Michele Shows Her Injured Arm on Instagram
  • Sep 15, 2023

Lea Michele Shows Her Injured Arm on Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski Reveals What It Takes for Her to Date Someone
  • Sep 15, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski Reveals What It Takes for Her to Date Someone

Johnny Depp Has Scent Specially Created for Each of His Movie Characters
  • Sep 15, 2023

Johnny Depp Has Scent Specially Created for Each of His Movie Characters

Kate Winslet Told to 'Settle for Less' as a Kid Because She Was 'Fat'
  • Sep 15, 2023

Kate Winslet Told to 'Settle for Less' as a Kid Because She Was 'Fat'

Kate Moss Looks Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break During Family Outing
  • Sep 15, 2023

Kate Moss Looks Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break During Family Outing

Most Read
Trinny Woodall Thrown Out of Rehab for Watching X-Rated Video With Other Residents
Celebrity

Trinny Woodall Thrown Out of Rehab for Watching X-Rated Video With Other Residents

Pete Davidson Dishes on His Daily Ketamine Use, Reveals He's High at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Pete Davidson Dishes on His Daily Ketamine Use, Reveals He's High at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Harris Laments Having 'Narcissistic' Parent in New Post

T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Harris Laments Having 'Narcissistic' Parent in New Post

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Up in New Style in Florence

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Up in New Style in Florence

Sophie Turner Looks Unrecognizable in First Sighting Since Joe Jonas Divorce Filing

Sophie Turner Looks Unrecognizable in First Sighting Since Joe Jonas Divorce Filing

Yung Miami Unfazed by Pregnancy Rumor Following Her 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance

Yung Miami Unfazed by Pregnancy Rumor Following Her 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Consoled by His Brother After 30-Year Prison Sentence

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Consoled by His Brother After 30-Year Prison Sentence

Erica Mena Takes Jab at Spice After Apologizing for 'Insensitive' Racial Slur

Erica Mena Takes Jab at Spice After Apologizing for 'Insensitive' Racial Slur

Corey Feldman Files For Legal Separation From Wife Courtney Anne One Month After Announcing Split

Corey Feldman Files For Legal Separation From Wife Courtney Anne One Month After Announcing Split