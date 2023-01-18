Bow Wow Says Hip-Hop Needs Organization Like NBA to Set Rules and Protect Rappers

Instagram Music

The 'Let Me Hold You' hitmaker insists there should be a committee in the hip-hop community to 'set rules and keep things in control' as well as protect rappers.

AceShowbiz - Bow Wow wishes there's a hip-hop union. The 35-year-old rapper has urged his fellow musicians to come together with a "committee" similar to the National Basketball Association (NBA) and its trade union the Players Association.

"Hip hop needs a board! No different than the NBA w/ the players association. A committee. That can set rules and keep things in control and protect this thing we call hip hop!" he wrote on Twitter.

He also suggested the potential body could even help with retirement plans for older stars to help them transition to the next stage of their lives. He added, "And have a retirement plan for the og rappers. I hate seeing my heros liquor'd out no money just washed (sic)."

The idea received some support from long-running hip hop festival Rock the Bells. The organisers responded on Twitter, "Our hip-hop heroes deserve better; that's why we started Rock The Bells."

"Almost 5 years later and we're still riding for our heroes by gettin' them paid for experiences like Rock The Bells Cruise and Rock The Bells Festival, licensed merch deals brand partnerships while keepin' their legacies on blast through dope content and opportunities. Their legacy is our legacy; without them there is no us. There is no Hip-Hop."

Bow Wow isn't the first rapper to call for such a body, with the Hip-Hop Alliance union being launched last year by Public Enemy frontman Chuck D, Kurtis Blow, and KRS-One. In a post announcing the organisation, KRS-One wrote, "Managers, Artists, Agents, Engineers and Producers, what is the retirement plan, healthcare plan, and fare commission standards for us?"

"What is a fare wage for what we do within 'hip-hop' as an industry? Who speaks for us? What brings dignity and respect to the work that we do? Answer: The Hip Hop Alliance! With the knowledge, the skill, and the power of our collective voice, there is no reason why we cannot protect ourselves and our future!"

