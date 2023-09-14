'AGT' Recap: Two Acts Make It to Finals in Qualifiers 4 Results Show

NBC TV

In the Wednesday, September 13 episode of the long-running NBC series, the 11 acts who performed the previous night found out their fate with only 2 of them moving forward.

Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - "America's Got Talent" announced 2 more finalists of season 18. In the Wednesday, September 13 episode of the long-running NBC series, the 11 acts who performed the previous night found out their fate.

Magician Anna DeGuzman, dance group Chibi Unity, singer D'Corey Johnson, vocal group Freedom Singers, musician Kylie Frey, contortionist Mariandrea, stand-up comedian Orlando Leyba, singer Roland Abante, shadow artist Shadow Ace, Puppet Simon & the Cow Belles and acrobat Zion Clark were brought back to the stage. First, host Terry Crews invited Puppet Simon & The Cowbelles and D'Corey Johnson to the front before announcing that D'Corey was among that night's Top 5.

Later, Roland and Chibi Unity were about to learn their results. While judges liked them both, only Chibi Unity was voted within the Top Five. Mariandrea and Zion Clark were asked to go forward next. Zion stayed in the competition, while Mariandrea was unfortunately eliminated.

Before Terry revealed more results, he presented the "Sonic Tot Seat" to put one of the judges in the "hot seat" for burning questions from the audience. The audience chose Sofia Vergara to take the seat with a lie detector attached to her arm.

The first question was whether or not Sofia thinks that fellow judge Simon Cowell is "always right." Sofia answered "yes," but it was certified "not true." Sofia was later asked about who she thinks is the smartest judge. Sofia's answer of "Howie" was certified "true."

The "Modern Family" alum then denied being afraid of Simon, but it was not true. " Simon then asked his own question about who would Sofia push off a cliff between him and Howie. When Sofia answered "Howie," that came out false. At the end, the Columbian star claimed that she prefers "AGT" over "Modern Family" and her answer was certified true.

Before going back to the results, last season's country star Drake Milligan returned to the stage to perform his new single "I've Got a Problem". Later, Orlando Leyba and Shadow Ace found out that it was Shadow Ace who placed in the Top Five overnight.

The last three acts to learn their results were Freedom Singers, Kylie Frey and Anna Deguzman. Terry revealed that the last spot in the Top 5 went to Anna. Among the 5 acts, only 2 of them could make it to the Finals. Joining other finalists in season 18 were Anna DeGuzman and Chibi Unity.

You can share this post!