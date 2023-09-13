MTV VMAs 2023: Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion Not Fighting Despite Awkward Exchange

Instagram Celebrity

After a video of their awkward interaction backstage at the Video Music Awards sparks speculation they had an argument, a source clarifies that there was 'zero fight.'

Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - There's no bad blood between Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion despite speculation. After a video of their apparent heated exchange at the 2023 MTV VMAs backstage sparked feud rumors, it has been clarified that they were not fighting at all.

The feud rumors surfaced after a viral video caught their seemingly awkward interaction backstage. In the clip, Megan was seen getting glammed up with a hairstylist fixing her hair when the members of NSYNC passed by.

Justin was smiling and leaning in to say something to the "WAP" femcee, who responded by pointing her finger emphatically and then turning away, looking angry. Justin's ex-groupmate Joey Fatone then said something to Megan as well.

After the video was posted online, fans quickly commented on the "random" moment. "That's so random omg???" a baffled person reacted. A curious X (formerly Twitter) user asked, "Oops, what happened?"

"What's going on?" a third similarly inquired, while another jokingly speculated, "Justin stepped on her toes."

But a source has since told Variety that there was "zero fight" at all. As to what the two stars were actually talking about, the backstage source claimed, "He said, 'It's so nice to meet you,' and she said 'No, no this don't count, this don't count. We gotta meet proper.' " The source went on gushing, "It was very cute."

Justin and his former NSYNC bandmates, including Joey, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick, were all reunited at the MTV Video Music Awards to present an award for Best Pop, which went to Taylor Swift for her hit "Anti-Hero". They were introduced by Nicki Minaj and walked out to "Bye Bye Bye", the song behind their first VMA win back in the day.

Their MTV VMAs appearance marked their first reunion since their disbandment in 2013. It was recently reported that the fivesome might reunite for "Trolls Band Together" which is starring Justin, but it has not been confirmed.

