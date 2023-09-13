 

Olivia Rodrigo Breaks Silence on Her Rumored Feud With Taylor Swift

Fans have been speculating that their friendship had soured after the 'Anti-Hero' singer and her co-writer Jack Antonoff were given two writing credits on Olivia's debut album 'Sour'.

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo insisted there is "nothing to say" about a rumored feud with Taylor Swift. Fans had been speculating their friendship had soured after Taylor and her co-writer Jack Antonoff were given two writing credits on Olivia's debut album "Sour", for "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back" and "Deja Vu", which were influenced by "New Years Day" and "Cruel Summer" respectively.

However, Olivia has insisted she has no "beef" with anyone. Asked about the rumored feud, she told Rolling Stone magazine, "I don't have beef with anyone. I'm very chill. I keep to myself."

The "Drivers License" singer, who cited the "Bad Blood" hitmaker as an inspiration early in her career, added, "I have my four friends and my mom, and that's really the only people I talk to, ever. There's nothing to say." She continued, "There's so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien-conspiracy theories."

Asked about the credits, which also included one for Paramore on "Good 4 U", she added, "I was a little caught off guard. At the time it was very confusing, and I was green and bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. Is that the phrase? It's not something that I was super involved in. It was more team-on-team. So, I wouldn't be the best person to ask."

One artist Olivia does admire is Dua Lipa. She gushed, "I'm so excited for her next album, I actually can't wait." Of the "Levitating" hitmaker's performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards, she added, "It's so f**king good. I remember watching it on the TV and melting on the floor. Killed it. So tight and clean. They must have worked their a**es off making that. I literally couldn't do it."

And the 20-year-old star is also a big fan of Lorde. She said, "I remember hearing 'Royals' on the radio. I was like, 'Wow, you can make a song about anything that you're feeling.' It doesn't have to be this break-up song." She added, "She wrote an album about what it was like to be 15 in the suburbs and feeling lost."

