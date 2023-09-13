 

'Fight Club' Author Not Impressed by Movie Ending

The author who wrote novel 'Fight Club' admits he is not a big fan of the ending depicted in the 1999 movie adaptation starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton.

AceShowbiz - Chuck Palahniuk dislikes the "Fight Club" ending. The controversial writer's novel of the same name was turned into a film starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton that came out in 1999, with the movie finishing with a huge series of bombs being detonated.

"I wasn't a big fan of the ticking bomb, that counting down clock near the end. And (screenwriter) Jim Uhls stuck it in because there's obviously such a trope, and I've grown to accept that it is a trope," Chuck told Variety when asked if there were any parts of the film adaptation he didn't understand or that left him surprised.

Chuck has joked Chinese censorship of the film brought its ending closer to the book.

The movie sees Edward Norton's insurance assessor character kill off his alter ego played by Brad Pitt, but not before his split personality leads to the detonation of skyscrapers as part of a plot to bring down the capitalist system.

China finally released a version in 2022 that replaced the death and bombs with a huge title card - before Brad's character Tyler is sent to a psychiatric hospital.

Chuck told TMZ, "The irony is that the way the Chinese have changed it is they've aligned the ending almost exactly with the ending of the book, as opposed to (director) David Fincher's ending, which was the more spectacular visual ending. So in a way, the Chinese brought the movie back to the book a little bit."

