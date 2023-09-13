 

Pete Davidson Dishes on His Daily Ketamine Use, Reveals He's High at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

The former 'Saturday Night Live' comic describes the drug, usually used as a horse tranquilizer, as 'magical' after taking it as an antidepressant every day.

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson has been taking ketamine every day for four years. The former "Saturday Night Live" star took the stage in Atlantic City, New Jersey, with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart over the weekend and reflected on his recent rehab stint, admitting he hoped it would be a case of "seventh time's the charm" for him.

"I am fresh out of rehab, everyone. I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time's the charm!" he told the crowd according to People magazine. Of his daily ketamine use, he said, "It was magical... One time, I got The Wiggles to mesh with 'Schindler's List'."

The 29-year-old star admitted he was high when he went to Aretha Franklin's funeral in 2018 and said he couldn't believe he went out in public in the state he was.

Pete turns 30 in November and revealed the impending milestone was one of the reasons why he had checked into rehab. He said, "[You] can't do drugs in your 30s. It's not cute anymore. You're just a drug addict."

Pete has regularly opened up about his mental health battles, and previously admitted he is "always" depressed. He told Charlamagne tha God, 45, in a 2022 YouTube interview, "I'm always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it. I wake up depressed. My rock bottom is when people are scared for my life and I have to go away, and then I have to bring myself back up again. I think I've hit it a few times."

The "Bupkis" star - who reportedly recently split from actress Chase Sui Wonders, 27, after nine months of dating - was said to have checked into rehab to deal with PTSD and borderline personality disorder issues.

Ketamine is used in veterinary medicine as well as a human anaesthetic. But its use as an antidepressant has been hailed as a breakthrough in the treatment of mental health disorders by experts.

