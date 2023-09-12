Newlyweds Joey King and Steven Piet Enjoy Boat Ride During Honeymoon in Italy

Instagram Celebrity

A few days after tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Spain, the 'Kissing Booth' actress and 'The Act' director are spotted soaking up the sun around Lake Como.

Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joey King and Steven Piet appeared joyful during their honeymoon. A few days after tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony, the "Kissing Booth" actress and the director of "The Act" enjoyed a boat ride together in Italy.

Over the weekend (September 9 or 10), the 24-year-old actress and her 32-year-old husband were caught on camera having fun on a yacht around Lake Como. In pictures making their rounds online, they were spotted arriving at a port together in their summer ensembles.

When they got on the luxury vehicle, Joey and Steve were captured having a conversation. They were sitting on the boat and soaking up the sun. At one point, she was seen jumping to the water while he was filming her with his smartphone. He also took the chance to take several adorable photos of her as she struck some poses.

For the day out, Joey looked chic in a black thong swimsuit that came with a huge cut-out on the wearer's bodice and halter neck. When she arrived at the venue, she covered her assets with a black mini flare skirt and long-sleeved white outer. She added a pair of brown sunglasses, black flip flops, a navy graphics hat as well as an orange-and-pink shopping bag to complete the look.

In the meantime, Steve arrived at the place sporting a short-sleeved white shirt that came with purple patterns on it. The filmmaker also donned a pair of black swim trunks, black shades, brown shoes and a black sporty wrist watch. He later showed off his fit physique, wearing only his pair of shorts and watch.

Joey and Steve's boat ride came a few days after the couple tied the knot at La Fortaleza on the island of Mallorca in Spain. Joey has talked about the two choosing the place as the venue for their intimate nuptials. Speaking to Vogue, she revealed, "We were looking for something unique and private and that felt grand yet intimate at the same time. We found La Fortaleza in Mallorca, and it feels like the Spanish version of 'The Great Gatsby'."

"It's historic without being dated. It felt timeless, the same way we feel about our love for each other," the "Bullet Train" actress further explained. "And finding it was all thanks to our wonderful wedding planners Alison Bryan Destinations, they nailed it and found us the venue of our dreams."

You can share this post!