Hank Williams Jr. and Girlfriend Brandi Tie the Knot in Alabama Wedding

The son of music legend Hank Williams and his 43-year-old partner exchange vows at an intimate ceremony in Alabama just months after getting engaged on Mother's Day in May this year.

Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hank Williams Jr. has married his girlfriend Brandi. The son of music legend Hank Williams and his 43-year-old partner exchanged vows at an intimate ceremony in Alabama just months after getting engaged on Mother's Day in May this year.

The happy news was confirmed in a statement posted on the groom's Facebook page. The post read, "Please congratulate Mr. And Mrs. Hank Williams Jr! Hank and Brandi were married on Sept 9, 2023 at Enon Baptist Church in Banks, Alabama in front of a small group of family and friends."

The statement added that the couple have been friends for more than 20 years, explaining, "They had gotten engaged earlier this year on Mother's Day. The bride and groom have known each other and been friends since 2003." The engagement was confirmed on September 4, just days before the couple exchanged vows.

Williams was previously married to Mary Jane Thomas for 32 years but he was left heartbroken following her death in March 2022. Mary Jane, 58, is believed to have died after suffering a collapsed lung which was punctured during elective surgery the day before. The couple were parents to 26-year-old son Sam and daughter Katherine, who died in a car crash in June 2020 at the age of 27.

At the time of her passing, the 74-year-old country star said in a statement on Instagram on April 29, 2022, "38 wonderful years she gave me. Her kind spirit and beautiful and endearing love carries on in the hearts of our son, Sam, grandsons Beau and Tennyson, and granddaughter Audrey Jane. Of course, she will be missed and loved by so many forever."

