 

Hank Williams Jr. and Girlfriend Brandi Tie the Knot in Alabama Wedding

Hank Williams Jr. and Girlfriend Brandi Tie the Knot in Alabama Wedding
Facebook
Celebrity

The son of music legend Hank Williams and his 43-year-old partner exchange vows at an intimate ceremony in Alabama just months after getting engaged on Mother's Day in May this year.

  • Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hank Williams Jr. has married his girlfriend Brandi. The son of music legend Hank Williams and his 43-year-old partner exchanged vows at an intimate ceremony in Alabama just months after getting engaged on Mother's Day in May this year.

The happy news was confirmed in a statement posted on the groom's Facebook page. The post read, "Please congratulate Mr. And Mrs. Hank Williams Jr! Hank and Brandi were married on Sept 9, 2023 at Enon Baptist Church in Banks, Alabama in front of a small group of family and friends."

The statement added that the couple have been friends for more than 20 years, explaining, "They had gotten engaged earlier this year on Mother's Day. The bride and groom have known each other and been friends since 2003." The engagement was confirmed on September 4, just days before the couple exchanged vows.

  Editors' Pick

Williams was previously married to Mary Jane Thomas for 32 years but he was left heartbroken following her death in March 2022. Mary Jane, 58, is believed to have died after suffering a collapsed lung which was punctured during elective surgery the day before. The couple were parents to 26-year-old son Sam and daughter Katherine, who died in a car crash in June 2020 at the age of 27.

At the time of her passing, the 74-year-old country star said in a statement on Instagram on April 29, 2022, "38 wonderful years she gave me. Her kind spirit and beautiful and endearing love carries on in the hearts of our son, Sam, grandsons Beau and Tennyson, and granddaughter Audrey Jane. Of course, she will be missed and loved by so many forever."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gisele Bundchen Flaunts Jacked Arms While Leaving Gym in Miami

Tom Sandoval and Rumored Girlfriend Tii Holding Hands Despite Denying Romance
Related Posts
Hank Williams Jr. Calls Country Music Hall of Fame Induction 'Bright Spot During Difficult Year'

Hank Williams Jr. Calls Country Music Hall of Fame Induction 'Bright Spot During Difficult Year'

Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter Holly Seeks Prayers for Family After Tragic Death of Sister

Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter Holly Seeks Prayers for Family After Tragic Death of Sister

Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter Katherine Dies at 27 in Tragic Car Crash

Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter Katherine Dies at 27 in Tragic Car Crash

Latest News
Abby Lee Miller Breaks Silence on Backlash for Confessing She Likes High School Athletes
  • Sep 12, 2023

Abby Lee Miller Breaks Silence on Backlash for Confessing She Likes High School Athletes

Hank Williams Jr. and Girlfriend Brandi Tie the Knot in Alabama Wedding
  • Sep 12, 2023

Hank Williams Jr. and Girlfriend Brandi Tie the Knot in Alabama Wedding

Tom Sandoval and Rumored Girlfriend Tii Holding Hands Despite Denying Romance
  • Sep 12, 2023

Tom Sandoval and Rumored Girlfriend Tii Holding Hands Despite Denying Romance

Coi Leray Removes Picture of Her and Ice Spice After Fans Claim Ice Ignores Her
  • Sep 12, 2023

Coi Leray Removes Picture of Her and Ice Spice After Fans Claim Ice Ignores Her

Gisele Bundchen Flaunts Jacked Arms While Leaving Gym in Miami
  • Sep 12, 2023

Gisele Bundchen Flaunts Jacked Arms While Leaving Gym in Miami

Shakira Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Flexibility Ahead of Her Performance at 2023 MTV VMAs
  • Sep 12, 2023

Shakira Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Flexibility Ahead of Her Performance at 2023 MTV VMAs

Most Read
T.I. and Tiny Slammed After Their Son King Harris Pays Homeless Man to Do the 'One Chip Challenge'
Celebrity

T.I. and Tiny Slammed After Their Son King Harris Pays Homeless Man to Do the 'One Chip Challenge'

Blueface Insists He Is Not Gay After Male TikToker Falsely Claims They Were Dating

Blueface Insists He Is Not Gay After Male TikToker Falsely Claims They Were Dating

Eddie Murphy Meets His Ex-Wife Nicole's Boyfriend at Son Myles' Wedding

Eddie Murphy Meets His Ex-Wife Nicole's Boyfriend at Son Myles' Wedding

Busy Philipps on Sending Daughter to Boarding School: People Act Like I'm Sending Her to the Moon

Busy Philipps on Sending Daughter to Boarding School: People Act Like I'm Sending Her to the Moon

Kamala Harris Dubbed 'Cringe' Over Her Dance Moves at White House Hip-Hop Party

Kamala Harris Dubbed 'Cringe' Over Her Dance Moves at White House Hip-Hop Party

Amy Robach Furious She and T.J. Holmes Were Banned From Robin Roberts' Wedding After Affair Scandal

Amy Robach Furious She and T.J. Holmes Were Banned From Robin Roberts' Wedding After Affair Scandal

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Thrown Under the Bus by Danny Masterson Accuser After Praising Him

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Thrown Under the Bus by Danny Masterson Accuser After Praising Him

Prince Harry Jokes His Household Is Getting 'More Competitive' Over Invictus Games

Prince Harry Jokes His Household Is Getting 'More Competitive' Over Invictus Games

Heidi Klum Has 'Sleepless Nights' Due to Her 'Really Extra' Halloween 2023 Costume

Heidi Klum Has 'Sleepless Nights' Due to Her 'Really Extra' Halloween 2023 Costume