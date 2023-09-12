'90 Day: The Last Resort' Recap: Kalani Feels Guilty for Lying to Asuelo About Another Man

TLC TV

In a new episode of '90 Day: The Last Resort', Kalani admits that she's still thinking about another man she previously took her 'hall pass' with instead of her husband.

AceShowbiz - Kalani and Asuelu's marital issues are getting out of hand. In the Monday, September 11 episode of "90 Day: The Last Resort", Kalani admitted that she's still thinking about another man instead of her husband.

In the previous episode of the "90 Day Fiance" spin-off, Asuelu offered Kalani a "hall pass" to kiss someone else after they found out that he got a yeast infection on his tongue. While Asuelu, who revealed that he cheated on Kalani, thought Kalani wouldn't take the offer, she connected with a man online and had sex with him.

Kalani apparently couldn't stop thinking about the man, but she denied it when Asuelu asked her about it. Asuelu later told Yara and Kelly about his issues with Kalani. They pointed out that it was still a good thing that Kalani agreed to block the other man while at the retreat.

Meanwhile, Jovi, a strip club aficionado, ended up convincing Kelly and Asuelu to make a plan to go to a strip club because Asuelo's never gone there. "I think going to a strip club is essential to learning American culture," Jovi shared. "And I think for someone like Asuelu, taking him to the strip club could be good, I want to open his eyes. Strip clubs have beautiful women, good music and I'm gonna tell him the rules, right? Look, but don't touch."

They agreed to make the visit a secret from their respective partners. "I just have this funny feeling in my gut," Kelly admitted. "I know Yara and Kalani will be upset but we can't let anyone else know what we're doing. There's no way they'll allow it."

As for Kalani, she spent some time bonding with Angela and Yara. She revealed to them that she felt guilty for lying to Asuelu when she told him that she didn't think of another man while doing her homework.

"I feel guilty that I lied to Asuelu about thinking of the other guy while I was doing my homework but when I think about Asuelu in a sexual way it kind of just makes me sick," she shared. "Not like because it's terrible or anything but because I always think about him cheating. After everything that's happened, I'm just having a hard time finding him sexually attractive and I don't want to make things worse by telling him the truth."

