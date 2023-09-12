'Drew Barrymore Show' Kicks Out Audience Members for Supporting WGA Writers Amid Picket

CBS TV

Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Two audience members of "The Drew Barrymore Show" were allegedly denied entry. As for the reason, they claimed that they were kicked out of the talk show for showing support for Writers Guild of America members and scribes who picketed outside CBS Studios in New York on Monday, September 11.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Dominic Turiczek and Cassidy Carter shared that they planned to attend the Drew Barrymore-hosted daytime talk show after signing up for free tickets about a week and a half ago, not aware that the strike was going on. Before entering the building, they were handed buttons from picketers that read "Writers Guild on Strike."

According to the two New York City-based students, they were asked to take off the buttons at security. While Carter complied, Turiczek was still wearing his button as they entered the studio space. A crewmember then noticed the button and asked them both to leave.

After being kicked out, the two later decided to join the picket lines outside. Donning WGA shirts, Turiczek explained, "If they think we're part of the strike, we might as well be." Carter, meanwhile, shared that she was left "disheartened" by the experience because she signed up for tickets as a fan of the former child actress. "It really has changed my perspective on her and the show in general. I've been completely alarmed and disheartened by this whole process," she revealed.

A spokesperson for "The Drew Barrymore Show" issued a statement regarding the matter, saying, "It is our policy to welcome everyone to our show tapings. Due to heightened security concerns today, we regret that two audience members were not permitted to attend or were not allowed access." The statement continued, "Drew was completely unaware of the incident and we are in the process of reaching out to the affected audience members to offer them new tickets."

Barrymore recently got backlash after announcing that her show would return for season 4 without writers amid WGA strike. "I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time," Barrymore explained in an Instagram post.

"I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience," she continued. "I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility."

In response to the announcement, a spokesperson for the Writers Guild stressed that "The Drew Barrymore Show" is a struck show. "It has stayed off the air since the strike began on May 2nd but has now (unfortunately) decided to return without its writers," the spokesperson said in the statement. "The Guild has, and will continue to, picket any struck show that continues production for the duration of the strike."

