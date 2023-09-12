 

Jake Gyllenhaal Reacts to Peter Sarsgaard's Best Actor Win at Venice Film Fest 2023

The 'Prisoners' actor applauds his brother-in-law after the latter received an award in Venice and warned against artificial intelligence amid the ongoing Hollywood strike.

  • Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jake Gyllenhaal has commended his "extraordinary" brother-in-law c=Peter Sarsgaard] after he was named Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival. The 52-year-old actor was feted for his work in "Memory" - which also stars Jessica Chastain and explores his character's dealing with dementia after meeting again at their high school reunion - at the annual extravaganza and Jake couldn't be happier for his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal's "incredibly talented" husband.

"Congratulations to my incredible (and incredibly talented) brother in law @gaardsars for winning Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival! Couldn't be happier for this extraordinary human. Love you brother," Jake, 42, wrote on Instagram.

During his acceptance speech for the award, Peter called out the "eight billionaires" who own the AI machines that have partly led to writers and actors in Hollywood going on strike, and warned the result of the dispute could have dire consequences for other industries.

According to Variety, he said in part, "If we lose that battle in the strike, our industry will be the first of many to fall, including the way we treat medical patients to the way we fight in wars. The disconnection paves the way for atrocities… I appeal to the humanity of the members of the AMPTP to make the future for their own children hum with the hive of humanity."

The "An Education" star also revealed his personal connection to the role while paying tribute to his uncle "Bubba" - who passed away after being diagnosed with the condition during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic - and dedicated the honour to his memory. While holding back tears, Peter said, "He was a beekeeper… this was for Bubba."

