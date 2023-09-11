 

Pete Davidson Hits Back at Fan Calling Him Racist

The former 'Saturday Night Live' star fires back at someone who called him racist after performing at the Wind Creek Event Center in Pennsylvania alongside Jon Stewart and John Mulaney.

  • Sep 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson and a fan got into a back-and-forth during his comedy show in Pennsylvania. The former "Saturday Night Live" star hit back at someone who called him racist after performing at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night, September 9.

The Sun revealed that the incident happened when Pete returned to the stage after his set with fellow comedians Jon Stewart and John Mulaney to have a Q&A session with the audience. One audience member then could be heard yelling that Pete is a "racist."

"The King of Staten Island" quickly fired back at the fan. "You're a c**t. Sit the f**k down!" he told the heckler lady, while Jon tried to calm the situation down by joking "clean up in aisle 3."

As to why the woman called out the comedian, a source explained to the news outlet that it stemmed from his joke during his set. "He was talking about his realtor, who is black. And he said the realtor was showing him homes, and he called the big room the 'master bedroom,' " said the insider.

The former boyfriend of Chase Sui Wonders was also said to call himself "the master," before being corrected by the realtor. The agent allegedly explained that the term is now "primary bedroom" because "master was named after slavery."

Pete's unpleasant experience came after it was reported that he and Chase called it quits after they started dating in 2022. Late last month, the 29-year-old actor and comedian was seen all smiles in his first public sighting following the split. He looked relaxed while driving his vintage black car around Manhattan. At that time, he was greeting his fans who drove past his vehicle.

"He's single again. He's out and about and doing really well," a source said of Pete's status. "Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time," the source continued.

