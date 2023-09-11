Lizzo Dragged Over Another Twerking Video Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Instagram Celebrity

The 'About Damn Time' hitmaker makes use of Instagram to treat her followers to a twerking clip after being accused of sexual harassment assault and toxic work environment by three former dancers.

Sep 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lizzo caught heat after posting yet another a carefree video amid her ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit. The "About Damn Time" hitmaker took to her Instagram account on Sunday, September 10 to treat her followers to a clip of her showing off her twerking skills.

The Grammy-winning musician was seen shaking her derriere while Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's new song "Bogos" was playing in the background. Donning a cheeky blue floral bikini, she flaunted her moves by the pool.

The "Truth Hurts" wrote in the caption, "My back sound like a bongoooooooo."

While Lizzo looked like she had fun, some fans weren't impressed by the singer's racy social media antics amid her legal battle. "Are we really just going to go on like she didn't pressure her team into sexual acts?" one asked. Another commented, "Exactly why I'm unfollowing her now as we speak. So unnecessary."

"Really wish you would address what's going on with some seriousness," someone else said. "We all looked up to you and need you to show us that your words are true."

Prior to this, she did plenty of booty shaking in a video while enjoying their time during her and her gal pals' yacht trip on the Labor Day weekend. The clip saw Lizzo and her crew dancing as they were all clad in bikinis. "THOOTIE THAH THAH," she wrote in the caption.

Further celebrating Labor Day, Lizzo shared a post featuring her videos and photos of her lounging on the boat. The 35-year-old singer donned a colorful Dolce & Gabbana ensemble that she paired with a matching scarf and sparkling shades.

Lizzo, who was accused of sexual harassment assault and toxic work environment by three former dancers, got mixed responses over the posts. Some fans left positive messages in the comments section with one gushing, "Cheers!!! Love you so much." Some others, meanwhile, slammed Lizzo for the tone deaf posts amid the sexual assault and toxic work environment lawsuit. "Maybe celebrate labor day by respecting those who work for you," one user suggested.

You can share this post!