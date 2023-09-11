 

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Pics of Her 'Empowering' Pregnancy After Urgent Fetal Surgery

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Pics of Her 'Empowering' Pregnancy After Urgent Fetal Surgery
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star posts new photos of her cradling her baby bump after she opened up about the surgery to save her unborn baby's life.

  • Sep 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy experience has been "empowering." The 44-year-old beauty has taken to social media to share some new photos of her growing baby bump, after she was recently forced to undergo urgent fetal surgery to save her baby's life.

Kourtney, who is expecting her first child with her husband Travis Barker, captioned the images, "pregnancy is so empowering." In the photos, Kourtney is seen cradling her baby bump while she adopts various poses for the camera.

The brunette beauty, who already has Mason, 13, Penelope, ten, and Reign, eight, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, recently revealed that she required urgent surgery in order to save her baby's life.

  Editors' Pick

Kourtney, who married Travis in 2022, wrote on Instagram at the time, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," she continued. "I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

The star of "The Kardashians" concluded, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. [prayer and heart emojis]"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Amy Robach Furious She and T.J. Holmes Were Banned From Robin Roberts' Wedding After Affair Scandal

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Thrown Under the Bus by Danny Masterson Accuser After Praising Him
Related Posts
Kourtney Kardashian 'Relieved' Her Health Scare Is Over

Kourtney Kardashian 'Relieved' Her Health Scare Is Over

Kourtney Kardashian 'Scared' Ahead of 'Urgent Fetal Surgery'

Kourtney Kardashian 'Scared' Ahead of 'Urgent Fetal Surgery'

Kourtney Kardashian 'Forever Grateful' That Her Baby Is Safe After Having Urgent Fetal Surgery

Kourtney Kardashian 'Forever Grateful' That Her Baby Is Safe After Having Urgent Fetal Surgery

Kourtney Kardashian 'Feeling Better' Following Trip to Hospital

Kourtney Kardashian 'Feeling Better' Following Trip to Hospital

Latest News
Gunna Reiterates Support for Young Thug at First Sold-Out Show Post-Prison
  • Sep 11, 2023

Gunna Reiterates Support for Young Thug at First Sold-Out Show Post-Prison

'Masked Singer' Season 10 Kickoff Recap: Anonymouse Unveiled as Disney Channel Star
  • Sep 11, 2023

'Masked Singer' Season 10 Kickoff Recap: Anonymouse Unveiled as Disney Channel Star

Christina Ricci Urges People to 'Believe' Sexual Abuse Victims
  • Sep 11, 2023

Christina Ricci Urges People to 'Believe' Sexual Abuse Victims

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Thrown Under the Bus by Danny Masterson Accuser After Praising Him
  • Sep 11, 2023

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Thrown Under the Bus by Danny Masterson Accuser After Praising Him

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Pics of Her 'Empowering' Pregnancy After Urgent Fetal Surgery
  • Sep 11, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Pics of Her 'Empowering' Pregnancy After Urgent Fetal Surgery

Amy Robach Furious She and T.J. Holmes Were Banned From Robin Roberts' Wedding After Affair Scandal
  • Sep 11, 2023

Amy Robach Furious She and T.J. Holmes Were Banned From Robin Roberts' Wedding After Affair Scandal

Most Read
Lady GaGa and Michael Polansky Caught Enjoying Las Vegas Night Out Months After Alleged Breakup
Celebrity

Lady GaGa and Michael Polansky Caught Enjoying Las Vegas Night Out Months After Alleged Breakup

Lil' Kim's Unrecognizable Appearance on Ebony Cover Drives Fans Mad

Lil' Kim's Unrecognizable Appearance on Ebony Cover Drives Fans Mad

Britney Spears Drops F-Bomb While Declaring Her Single Status

Britney Spears Drops F-Bomb While Declaring Her Single Status

Bijou Phillips 'Completely Trusts' Husband Danny Masterson's Claim Despite Prison Sentence

Bijou Phillips 'Completely Trusts' Husband Danny Masterson's Claim Despite Prison Sentence

Blueface Insists He Is Not Gay After Male TikToker Falsely Claims They Were Dating

Blueface Insists He Is Not Gay After Male TikToker Falsely Claims They Were Dating

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Blames His Famous Surname for Hindering His Success

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Blames His Famous Surname for Hindering His Success

Anson Williams Insists Love Has 'No Age limit' Following His Wedding at Age 73

Anson Williams Insists Love Has 'No Age limit' Following His Wedding at Age 73

T.I. and Tiny Slammed After Their Son King Harris Pays Homeless Man to Do the 'One Chip Challenge'

T.I. and Tiny Slammed After Their Son King Harris Pays Homeless Man to Do the 'One Chip Challenge'

This Is Why Rihanna Picked Out Floral Name for Her Second Son

This Is Why Rihanna Picked Out Floral Name for Her Second Son