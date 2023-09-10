 

Sofia Richie Dishes on Key to Her Fashionable Look

Sofia Richie Dishes on Key to Her Fashionable Look
Instagram
Celebrity

The youngest daughter of Lionel Richie refuses to jump on a trend when it comes to her fashion 'aesthetic' because she doesn't want to wear outfits everyone else is wearing.

  • Sep 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sofia Richie believes individuality is key when it comes to style. The 25-year-old model has won the internet with her taste for fashion and says that she looks to avoid copying others when it comes to dress sense.

"Aesthetic embodies everything I'm trying to express in my personal style. I've definitely honed [it] the last few years. Naturally, our tastes evolve, but I don't believe in jumping on a trend just because it's what everyone else is wearing," she told Harper's Bazaar.

"I think it's important to be your own person and recognize when something does or doesn't feel true to you. I really enjoy 70s and 80s style - the way they expressed themselves and had fun with fashion has been a big source of inspiration for me."

  Editors' Pick

Sofia - the youngest daughter of music legend Lionel Richie - has launched her new jewellery collaboration with New York City-based brand David Yurman and praised the effort that goes into every piece.

She said, "While on set for the campaign shoot, I learned that David Yurman's original twisted cable design was created more than 40 years ago and was inspired by the twisted metal ropes of the Brooklyn Bridge."

"When I learned that David was a sculptor, it all just clicked, like, Aha! You can really see that in the shape, the lines, the level of care and detail in each and every piece. The collection is incredibly versatile - whether you're in jeans and a t-shirt or getting dressed up, each piece feels like a statement and effortlessly chic."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kevin Bacon on 'Six Degrees' Game: 'We Hunger for Connection'

Sadie Sink Finds Red Carpet Events 'Weird'
Related Posts
Sofia Richie Explains Why Her Dad Lionel Richie Is a 'Queen'

Sofia Richie Explains Why Her Dad Lionel Richie Is a 'Queen'

Sofia Richie Never Had 'the Feeling of Really Being Appreciated' Until She Dated Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie Never Had 'the Feeling of Really Being Appreciated' Until She Dated Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie Says She's 'Obsessed' With Husband Elliot Grainge While Gushing Over Marriage Life

Sofia Richie Says She's 'Obsessed' With Husband Elliot Grainge While Gushing Over Marriage Life

Sofia Richie Treats Fans to Romantic Pics From Her Honeymoon With Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie Treats Fans to Romantic Pics From Her Honeymoon With Elliot Grainge

Latest News
Sadie Sink Finds Red Carpet Events 'Weird'
  • Sep 10, 2023

Sadie Sink Finds Red Carpet Events 'Weird'

Sofia Richie Dishes on Key to Her Fashionable Look
  • Sep 10, 2023

Sofia Richie Dishes on Key to Her Fashionable Look

Cardi B Says Her Sophomore Album Isn't Coming This Year
  • Sep 10, 2023

Cardi B Says Her Sophomore Album Isn't Coming This Year

Kevin Bacon on 'Six Degrees' Game: 'We Hunger for Connection'
  • Sep 10, 2023

Kevin Bacon on 'Six Degrees' Game: 'We Hunger for Connection'

Blueface Insists He Is Not Gay After Male TikToker Falsely Claims They Were Dating
  • Sep 10, 2023

Blueface Insists He Is Not Gay After Male TikToker Falsely Claims They Were Dating

Donny Osmond Has Never Cursed in His Entire Life
  • Sep 10, 2023

Donny Osmond Has Never Cursed in His Entire Life

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Tries to Stay Modest in Racy Outfit
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Tries to Stay Modest in Racy Outfit

Sasha Obama Rocks Skimpy Outfit During Cigarette Break With Friends

Sasha Obama Rocks Skimpy Outfit During Cigarette Break With Friends

Fans Not Buying It After Lil Reese Apologizes for Recording a Friend Pouring Water on Homeless Man

Fans Not Buying It After Lil Reese Apologizes for Recording a Friend Pouring Water on Homeless Man

Joe Jonas Accused of Soliciting Explicit Photos From 'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas During His Teen

Joe Jonas Accused of Soliciting Explicit Photos From 'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas During His Teen

Blueface Denies Trying to Take Baby From Chrisean Rock, Admits He's Just 'Putting Pressure' on Her

Blueface Denies Trying to Take Baby From Chrisean Rock, Admits He's Just 'Putting Pressure' on Her

Taylor Swift Revealed as Guest at Joey King's Star-Studded Wedding to Steven Piet in Spain

Taylor Swift Revealed as Guest at Joey King's Star-Studded Wedding to Steven Piet in Spain

Chrisean Rock Gets 4 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty to Drug Charges

Chrisean Rock Gets 4 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty to Drug Charges

Lady GaGa and Michael Polansky Caught Enjoying Las Vegas Night Out Months After Alleged Breakup

Lady GaGa and Michael Polansky Caught Enjoying Las Vegas Night Out Months After Alleged Breakup

Gisele Bundchen Purchases $9.1M Mansion With Rumored Beau's Sister-In-Law's Help

Gisele Bundchen Purchases $9.1M Mansion With Rumored Beau's Sister-In-Law's Help