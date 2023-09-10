Robin Roberts Marries Amber Laign, Thanks Fans for Well Wishes

Instagram Celebrity

Congratulations are in order for the 'Good Morning America' presenter and her partner as the couple have exchanged wedding vows a day after they obtained a marriage license.

AceShowbiz - Robin Roberts (II) has tied the knot with Amber Laign. The "Good Morning America" presenter and the massage therapist announced the happy news they have tied the knot after 18 years together in a post on the Instagram account they run for their beloved dog, Lil Man Lukas.

"My mommies are MARRIED!!!! Married?……yes….married!!!(sic)" they wrote while sharing a photo of the pooch sitting on a bench wearing a bow tie.

Robin herself later shared a photo of the dog in his wedding attire on her own Instagram and wrote, "@lil_man_lukas looking dapper and ready for when our wedding guests arrive. Bless you all for your well wishes."

On Thursday, September 7, the presenter shared footage of them going to obtain their marriage license as part of her "Road to the Ring" video series. She captioned the short clip, "Road to the Ring is nearing an end…18 years and totally worth the wait! #ThankfulThursday #HappyWeddingEve…this is take 2 that includes the 3 Rings of Marriage (sic)."

Robin revealed in January she and Amber - who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 - would tie the knot this year. She said on "Good Morning America", "I'm hesitating because I haven't said it out loud yet... I'm saying 'yes' to marriage. We're getting married this year. It was something we had talked about, but we had put it off, she became ill but, it is saying yes to that, and that next chapter."

In 2007, Robin also battled breast cancer and though she went into remission, five years later she was diagnosed with the rare myelodysplastic syndrome and needed a bone marrow transplant. But the veteran broadcaster previously admitted she found it much harder watching Amber's health struggles than going through her own.

She told Ellen DeGeneres last year, "I went through it twice, barely shed a tear. I'm a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through. But she is being so courageous and is handling it extremely well."

"I'm able to kind of give her a roadmap because I've gone through it, but she's also given me a roadmap on how to be a caregiver. And I didn't realise how much I had blocked out during my journey, and it was because of sweet Amber - because she protected me and navigated for me. So, I'm doing the same thing for her."

