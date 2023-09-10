 

Robin Roberts Marries Amber Laign, Thanks Fans for Well Wishes

Robin Roberts Marries Amber Laign, Thanks Fans for Well Wishes
Instagram
Celebrity

Congratulations are in order for the 'Good Morning America' presenter and her partner as the couple have exchanged wedding vows a day after they obtained a marriage license.

  • Sep 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Robin Roberts (II) has tied the knot with Amber Laign. The "Good Morning America" presenter and the massage therapist announced the happy news they have tied the knot after 18 years together in a post on the Instagram account they run for their beloved dog, Lil Man Lukas.

"My mommies are MARRIED!!!! Married?……yes….married!!!(sic)" they wrote while sharing a photo of the pooch sitting on a bench wearing a bow tie.

Robin herself later shared a photo of the dog in his wedding attire on her own Instagram and wrote, "@lil_man_lukas looking dapper and ready for when our wedding guests arrive. Bless you all for your well wishes."

  Editors' Pick

On Thursday, September 7, the presenter shared footage of them going to obtain their marriage license as part of her "Road to the Ring" video series. She captioned the short clip, "Road to the Ring is nearing an end…18 years and totally worth the wait! #ThankfulThursday #HappyWeddingEve…this is take 2 that includes the 3 Rings of Marriage (sic)."

Robin revealed in January she and Amber - who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 - would tie the knot this year. She said on "Good Morning America", "I'm hesitating because I haven't said it out loud yet... I'm saying 'yes' to marriage. We're getting married this year. It was something we had talked about, but we had put it off, she became ill but, it is saying yes to that, and that next chapter."

In 2007, Robin also battled breast cancer and though she went into remission, five years later she was diagnosed with the rare myelodysplastic syndrome and needed a bone marrow transplant. But the veteran broadcaster previously admitted she found it much harder watching Amber's health struggles than going through her own.

She told Ellen DeGeneres last year, "I went through it twice, barely shed a tear. I'm a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through. But she is being so courageous and is handling it extremely well."

"I'm able to kind of give her a roadmap because I've gone through it, but she's also given me a roadmap on how to be a caregiver. And I didn't realise how much I had blocked out during my journey, and it was because of sweet Amber - because she protected me and navigated for me. So, I'm doing the same thing for her."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Elon Musk and Grimes Have Secret Third Child With Another Unusual Name

Stassi Schroeder Debuts Baby Boy After Giving Birth to Second Child
Related Posts
Robin Roberts Remains Hopeful After Her Partner Suspends Cancer Treatment: We're Gonna Figure It Out

Robin Roberts Remains Hopeful After Her Partner Suspends Cancer Treatment: We're Gonna Figure It Out

Latest News
Stassi Schroeder Debuts Baby Boy After Giving Birth to Second Child
  • Sep 10, 2023

Stassi Schroeder Debuts Baby Boy After Giving Birth to Second Child

Robin Roberts Marries Amber Laign, Thanks Fans for Well Wishes
  • Sep 10, 2023

Robin Roberts Marries Amber Laign, Thanks Fans for Well Wishes

Lil Reese Makes Donation to the Homeless in Chicago After Water-Pouring Scandal
  • Sep 10, 2023

Lil Reese Makes Donation to the Homeless in Chicago After Water-Pouring Scandal

Elon Musk and Grimes Have Secret Third Child With Another Unusual Name
  • Sep 10, 2023

Elon Musk and Grimes Have Secret Third Child With Another Unusual Name

Sharon Osbourne Shares Secret to Her Longtime Marriage to Ozzy Osbourne
  • Sep 10, 2023

Sharon Osbourne Shares Secret to Her Longtime Marriage to Ozzy Osbourne

Tim Burton Never Felt at Home in U.S.
  • Sep 10, 2023

Tim Burton Never Felt at Home in U.S.

Most Read
Sasha Obama Rocks Skimpy Outfit During Cigarette Break With Friends
Celebrity

Sasha Obama Rocks Skimpy Outfit During Cigarette Break With Friends

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Tries to Stay Modest in Racy Outfit

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Tries to Stay Modest in Racy Outfit

Fans Not Buying It After Lil Reese Apologizes for Recording a Friend Pouring Water on Homeless Man

Fans Not Buying It After Lil Reese Apologizes for Recording a Friend Pouring Water on Homeless Man

Joe Jonas Accused of Soliciting Explicit Photos From 'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas During His Teen

Joe Jonas Accused of Soliciting Explicit Photos From 'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas During His Teen

Blueface Denies Trying to Take Baby From Chrisean Rock, Admits He's Just 'Putting Pressure' on Her

Blueface Denies Trying to Take Baby From Chrisean Rock, Admits He's Just 'Putting Pressure' on Her

Taylor Swift Revealed as Guest at Joey King's Star-Studded Wedding to Steven Piet in Spain

Taylor Swift Revealed as Guest at Joey King's Star-Studded Wedding to Steven Piet in Spain

Grimes Threatens Legal Action Against Elon Musk for Not Allowing Her to See Their Son

Grimes Threatens Legal Action Against Elon Musk for Not Allowing Her to See Their Son

Chrisean Rock Gets 4 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty to Drug Charges

Chrisean Rock Gets 4 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty to Drug Charges

Gisele Bundchen Purchases $9.1M Mansion With Rumored Beau's Sister-In-Law's Help

Gisele Bundchen Purchases $9.1M Mansion With Rumored Beau's Sister-In-Law's Help