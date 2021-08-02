Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Make Broadway Return Through 'Take Me Out'

Instagram Movie

The 'Modern Family' star will be joined by Patrick J. Adams and Jesse Williams when the stage production reopens after the COVID pandemic in the Spring of 2022.

AceShowbiz - Jesse Tyler Ferguson will return to the Broadway production of "Take Me Out" when the show reopens after the COVID pandemic next spring (2022), so Second Stage Theater announced on Friday, July 29.

"Suits" actor Patrick J. Adams and former "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams will also be back, as a baseball star who 'comes out' as gay in the play, which will mark the Great White Way debut of both Williams and Adams.

"Modern Family" star Ferguson, meanwhile, is no stranger to Broadway, having previously starred in productions including Tony-winning musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

"Take Me Out", written by Richard Greenberg, is about fictional baseball team the New York Empires, and was originally set to open in April 2020 before the coronavirus crisis shuttered all live performances. Scott Ellis is on board as director.

Williams will play Darren Lemming, a star center fielder for the team, who encounters hostile reactions from his fellow players and friends after revealing his sexuality.

Previously announced cast members namely Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks are also set to return. The role of Davey Battle, which was to have been played in the 2020 production by Brandon Dirden, remains to be cast.

"Take Me Out" will begin previews at the Hayes Theater on March 9, 2022, and will officially open on April 4.