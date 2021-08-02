 
 

Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Make Broadway Return Through 'Take Me Out'

Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Make Broadway Return Through 'Take Me Out'
Instagram
Movie

The 'Modern Family' star will be joined by Patrick J. Adams and Jesse Williams when the stage production reopens after the COVID pandemic in the Spring of 2022.

  • Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jesse Tyler Ferguson will return to the Broadway production of "Take Me Out" when the show reopens after the COVID pandemic next spring (2022), so Second Stage Theater announced on Friday, July 29.

"Suits" actor Patrick J. Adams and former "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams will also be back, as a baseball star who 'comes out' as gay in the play, which will mark the Great White Way debut of both Williams and Adams.

"Modern Family" star Ferguson, meanwhile, is no stranger to Broadway, having previously starred in productions including Tony-winning musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

  See also...

"Take Me Out", written by Richard Greenberg, is about fictional baseball team the New York Empires, and was originally set to open in April 2020 before the coronavirus crisis shuttered all live performances. Scott Ellis is on board as director.

Williams will play Darren Lemming, a star center fielder for the team, who encounters hostile reactions from his fellow players and friends after revealing his sexuality.

Previously announced cast members namely Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks are also set to return. The role of Davey Battle, which was to have been played in the 2020 production by Brandon Dirden, remains to be cast.

"Take Me Out" will begin previews at the Hayes Theater on March 9, 2022, and will officially open on April 4.

You can share this post!

Elsa Pataky on Going Back Living in a City: It's Not for Me

Box Office: 'Jungle Cruise' Beats Expectation With $34.2M Despite COVID Surge
Related Posts
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Shows Bandaged Neck After Having Skin Cancer Removed

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Shows Bandaged Neck After Having Skin Cancer Removed

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Comes Up With Cookbook After Experiencing Writer's Block on Memoir

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Comes Up With Cookbook After Experiencing Writer's Block on Memoir

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Calls Vatican's Decision to Ban Gay Marriage 'Archaic Rhetoric'

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Calls Vatican's Decision to Ban Gay Marriage 'Archaic Rhetoric'

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Fires Back at Troll Criticizing Son's Name

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Fires Back at Troll Criticizing Son's Name

Most Read
Kelly Preston Kept Cancer Battle Secret From Co-Stars When Filming Her Final Movie
Movie

Kelly Preston Kept Cancer Battle Secret From Co-Stars When Filming Her Final Movie

Molly Ringwald Nervous About Showing Her Classic Teen Movies to 'Super Woke' Daughter

Molly Ringwald Nervous About Showing Her Classic Teen Movies to 'Super Woke' Daughter

'Aquaman 2' Filmmakers Refuse to Succumb to Johnny Depp Fan Pressure to Fire Amber Heard

'Aquaman 2' Filmmakers Refuse to Succumb to Johnny Depp Fan Pressure to Fire Amber Heard

Matt Damon Gets Teary Eyes as He Premieres New Movie for First Time Since Lockdown

Matt Damon Gets Teary Eyes as He Premieres New Movie for First Time Since Lockdown

Emily Blunt Says Dwayne Johnson's Enthusiasm Led Her to Ghost Him

Emily Blunt Says Dwayne Johnson's Enthusiasm Led Her to Ghost Him

Broadway Implements COVID Vaccine and Mask Mandate for Audiences

Broadway Implements COVID Vaccine and Mask Mandate for Audiences

Nicholas Hoult Joins 'The Menu', Miguel Cervantes Returns to Front 'Hamilton' on Broadway

Nicholas Hoult Joins 'The Menu', Miguel Cervantes Returns to Front 'Hamilton' on Broadway

Scarlett Johansson's Agent Calls Disney 'Shameless' Over Response to Her 'Black Widow' Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson's Agent Calls Disney 'Shameless' Over Response to Her 'Black Widow' Lawsuit

Gerard Butler Sues 'Olympus Has Fallen' Producers for Owing Him $10 Million Profits

Gerard Butler Sues 'Olympus Has Fallen' Producers for Owing Him $10 Million Profits

Joaquin Phoenix Pleads With Florida Ranch Owners for Release of Bears Behind 'Brother Bear'

Joaquin Phoenix Pleads With Florida Ranch Owners for Release of Bears Behind 'Brother Bear'

Dave Bautista Claims He's 'Broke' and 'Had Nothing' Before Joining 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Dave Bautista Claims He's 'Broke' and 'Had Nothing' Before Joining 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Box Office: 'Jungle Cruise' Beats Expectation With $34.2M Despite COVID Surge

Box Office: 'Jungle Cruise' Beats Expectation With $34.2M Despite COVID Surge

Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Make Broadway Return Through 'Take Me Out'

Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Make Broadway Return Through 'Take Me Out'