 

Sharon Osbourne Shares Secret to Her Longtime Marriage to Ozzy Osbourne

Cover Images/Sasha Lazic/INFphoto.com
While discussing her longtime relationship with her Black Sabbath rocker husband, Sharon explains that they have learned to accept each other's shortcomings.

  • Sep 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne have come to terms with their failings. The 70-year-old TV star and Ozzy, 74, have been married since 1982, but Sharon admits that their relationship has been through lots of ups and downs over the years.

"No relationship is easy, and you have to work at it. You get your ugly times, your bad times and your horrific times. But if you love each other enough, you'll work through," she told E! News.

Sharon believes it's important to accept people for "what they are." She said, "They'll never be what you want them to be. You have to accept them. There are good and there are bad parts. If you love them enough, you'll accept it and realise that you can't change it."

Sharon and Ozzy previously starred in the hit reality TV series "The Osbournes" between 2002 and 2005. The show gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their family life, and Ozzy recently insisted that "The Osbournes" was not scripted "at all."

  Editors' Pick

Comparing modern-day reality shows to "The Osbournes", Ozzy told SiriusXM, "It's scripted now. [Our show] was not scripted at all."

The "Paranoid" hitmaker recalled being accused of having "sold out" when he agreed to the MTV series. He said, "People were saying to me, 'Have you sold out?' and all this. I'm in the entertainment game."

The family were actually approached to take part in "Cribs", another show on MTV in which a different celebrity showed off their home in each episode, and things snowballed from there. Ozzy explained, "Somebody came and I thought, 'Give it a shot', and he came from 'Cribs'."

"That was the most one they wanted to see over, and I went and I said, 'Why don't we do an extended 'Cribs'?' But that gets pretty old very quick when you got cameras stuck in every room ... It grew out of if we did 'Cribs' then it was an extended 'Cribs' for a week at the Osbournes, which turned into a month at the Osbournes. Which turned into 'The Osbournes', which started this f****** whole thing."

