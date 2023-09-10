 

Amanda Seyfried Opens Up on Her Biggest 'Beauty Fail'

Amanda Seyfried Opens Up on Her Biggest 'Beauty Fail'
The 37-year-old 'Mamma Mia!' actress wishes she never plucked her eyebrows when she was a young girl because they never 'return in full' following her blunder.

  • Sep 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amanda Seyfried feels remorse about plucking her eyebrows as a teenager. The "Mamma Mia!" actress reveals that her biggest "beauty fail" was when she blundered in an attempt to shape her eyebrows when she was still at school.

"I egregiously overplucked my eyebrows in high school for them never to return in full," Amanda recalled in an interview with Glamour.

Meanwhile, the "Mean Girls" star learned how to appreciate beauty in its natural form after a visit to Japan had a lasting impact. She said, "Kyoto left an incredible impression on me. In Japanese culture in general, the people are all about living within nature and trying not to change but thrive surrounded by the beauty of Mother Nature."

"Beauty, to me, is just that. Appreciating what we have, who we are, and where we come from - letting nature inform and inspire our journey inside and out of ourselves."

Amanda, 37, also took a swipe at the beauty standards created by social media and Hollywood and would remove "likes" from people's selfies if she had the power to do so. She added, "Let's turn the camera around at what's in front of us. Selfies can be nice and organic in the right context. Let's keep it special."

Amanda is an ambassador for beauty brand Lancome and would willingly use the company's Brow Define pencil for the rest of her life. She explained, "My brows are also just a little bit too blonde to see sometimes. Highlighting and appreciating the features I already have is the key."

