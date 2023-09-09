Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Quotes After Backlash Amid Sister Kourtney's Health Scare

Instagram Celebrity

Khloe previously caught heat for her 'insensitive' Instagram post after it was revealed that Kourtney, who is pregnant with her first child with Travis Barker, underwent urgent fetal surgery.

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian seemingly responds to criticism over her social media posts amid her sister Kourtney Kardashian's medical crisis. The Good American founder took to Instagram Stories to share some cryptic quotes.

In the first post on Thursday, September 7, Khloe shared a quote that read, "People will criticize your life not knowing the price you paid to get where you are today." In another post, she urged her followers to "never regret having a good heart" as "all good things come back and multiply."

Lastly, "The Kardashians" star posted a quote that said, "The beautiful thing about life is that you can always change, grow and get better. You aren't defined by your past. You aren't your mistakes."

The quotes arrived after Khloe caught heat for her "insensitive" Instagram post after it was revealed that Kourtney underwent urgent fetal surgery. In her controversial post, she promoted a new line in her Good American range. She could be seen reclining on a couch as she pouted while sporting a full face of glam makeup.

It didn't take long before critics slammed the mom of two in the comments section. "Not one post from anyone in your family about wishing Kourtney well with what she has gone through," one wrote. "No love there. If that were my sister I would be right by her side. Sad!"

Echoing the sentiment, another added, "I agree with you. No wonder Kourtney wants to get away from these self-absorbed Muppets."

Kourtney, meanwhile, addressed her health emergency on Wednesday. "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," the Poosh founder wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of her and husband Travis Barker's hands intertwined. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," she added. "I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

Kourtney went on to gush, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

As for Travis, the Blink-182 drummer expressed his gratitude via X, formerly Twitter. "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well," the rocker penned. "I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday."

