Vanessa Hudgens Protests Againsts 'So Expensive' Bridal Dresses Ahead of Cole Tucker Wedding
During a photoshoot for her latest Caliwater campaign in Malibu, the actress portraying Gabriella Montez on 'High School Musical' opens up about the preparation of her upcoming wedding to her fiance.

AceShowbiz - Vanessa Hudgens appeared to have not expected that wedding gowns would be "so expensive." Ahead of tying the knot with Cole Tucker, the actress portraying Gabriella Montez on "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" got candid with her shock at the prices of bridal dresses.

On Thursday, September 7, the 34-year-old actress opened up about her preparation for her nuptials with Cole in an interview. Speaking to PEOPLE, she weighed in on the price of wedding gowns. "My best friend is getting married as well. And she's going through it and I was just like, 'My God, dresses are so expensive,' " she complained. "It's nuts."

"It's wild," Vanessa further described her wedding prep during a photoshoot for her latest Caliwater campaign at Zuma Beach in Malibu, California. She went on to declare that getting ready for nuptials as a bride is also "kind of mind-blowing." She continued, "It's crazy, the industry of weddings."

Elsewhere during the chat, Vanessa also talked about new products of her Caliwater business. "Yeah, we had a couple of flavors in the works and my fiance has a pineapple tattooed on him, and he loves pineapple," she spilled. Her cactus water drink already has a number of flavors including Prickly Pear, Ginger and Lime as well as Watermelon.

About how she ended up choosing pineapple as the new flavor, the "Second Act" actress explained, "End of summer, I was like, 'I want another naturally sweet flavor in our roundup,' and it helps that my fiance loves pineapple."

Vanessa further discussed Cole's reaction upon knowing Caliwater's new flavor. "He was stoked about it," she recalled. "But it's really amazing and it's also naturally sweetened, so it's not high in sugar. It's really, really refreshing, and I am so excited to put it in an ice-cube tray and freeze it."

Vanessa and Cole first sparked romance rumors back in November 2020. At that time, the two were caught on camera not being able to keep their hands off each other in Los Angeles. A few months later, in May 2021, she spilled to Drew Barrymore on "The Drew Barrymore Show" that she first met him through a Zoom meditation group call. She also claimed that he made the first move. In February, he got down on his knee to propose to her and she said yes.

